Advertisement

The Russian twins who dominate rhythmic gymnastics

Dina and Arina Averina. Getty Images

Russian twins are making history in rythmic gymnastics in Tokyo 2020. 

The Russian twins who dominate rhythmic gymnastics

Dina and Arina Averina are Russian twins and elite athletes in the rhythmic gymnastics category.

by Juliana Bedoya
 08/06/2021 - 20:35
in
Dina and Arina Averina. Getty Images
Dina and Arina Averina. Getty Images

By Erika Ardila
August 06, 2021

The Averina twins were born on August 13, 1998 with only 20 minutes apart. At the age of four they discovered the world of gymnastics thanks to their mother. Arina and Dina participated for the first time in an international competition at the 2011 Russian and Chinese Youth Games, in which Dina won the gold medal and Arina took 5th place in the full competition.

Since their debut in gymnastics competitions, these sisters have shown their talents by achieving extraordinary results. Tokyo 2020 has not been the exception to this rule.

During the last Olympic cycle, the twins have dominated the different World and European Championships in the rhythmic gymnastics category. However, this August 7th they will transfer their rivalry to the Tokyo Olympics, where they will show which one of them has reached the Games in better shape.

Usually the twins never compete with each other, instead each one chooses a sub-modality of gymnastics to compete, while the other supports her from the stands. “We never compete against each other, we support each other. I am my own rival ”, commented Dina during a press conference in Tokyo.

Twins and triplets in Tokyo

Arina and Dina Averina are the first that could win a gold and a silver medal in the same individual event in any sport of the Olympic Games, but the Averinas are not the only twins competing, there are several pairs of twins who are in the same situation in the Japanese country.

In the 3x3 basketball category are Russian twins Olga and Yevgeniya Frolkina who won the silver medal in the tournament.

The cyclists Adam and Simon Yates are other twins who competed in the road discipline on July 24th. Adam was ninth in the final race and Simon finished in the seventeenth position.

On Britain's side, playing in the boxing discipline are Pat and Luke McCormack. Pat won the silver medal in welterweight in his second Games. In Rio 2016, he was ninth. His brother Luke fell in the quarterfinals to Cuban Andy Cruz.

Twins' first time at the Olympics

The first pair of twins to win a medal in the history of the Olympic Games were the Swedes Arne and Ake Borg, who won bronze together in the 4x200m swimming strokes in Paris 1924. On his own, Arné hung two silvers in the 1500m freestyle and 400-m freestyle, plus a gold in 1500-m freestyle and a bronze in 400-m in Amsterdam 1928.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Olympic games
Tokyo 2020

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Sports

Bronze medalist Allyson Felix of Team USA celebrates after competing in the Women's 400m on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images
Allyson Felix cements legacy as one of the best track and field Olympians of all time with bronze in Tokyo
Luis Scola (left). Photo Credit: FOX SPORTS. Pau & Marc Gasol (right). Photo Credit: ARIS MESSINIS / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
The likely end of the Olympic road for three Hispanic basketball greats
Mexico's Olympic soccer team celebrates their third place finish in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images
Mexico win bronze in men’s soccer tournament in Tokyo against Japan
Lionel Messi says goodbye to Barcelona. Photo: EFE
Barcelona and Lionel Messi to part ways
AL DIA News
AL DIA News