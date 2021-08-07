Girl power in Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 will go down in history not only as the one that took place in the midst of the pandemic, but also as the one in which women have stood out the most.

For the first time in the history of the Olympics, there has been gender equality, 49% of the participating athletes are women and some sports such as swimming or archery allowed mixed competition.

The TeamUSA

Since London 2012 women have been a majority in TeamUSA and it is the fourth consecutive Olympics in which women have surpassed men in medals, but what the athletes have achieved this year exceeds all expectations.

59% of the medals won by the US belong to women. According to USA Today, from the 98 medals obtained just two days before the end of the Olympics, 58 are for women and 35 are for men. The remaining five were won in mixed events.

Powerful Latinas Although female representation in Latin American countries is not as high as in the United States team, they have made their own historic marks in Tokyo. Brazilian Rayssa Leal achieved a podium in skateboarding, one of the debuting sports in Tokyo, she also made part of the youngest podium in history. Another Brazilian who made history is Rebeca Andrade, who achieved two medals in Olympic gymnastics: gold in jumping and silver in individual general. A milestone not only for her country, but for the entire region. Yulimar Rojas, from Venezuela, set the world record in triple jump. A milestone for his country because he broke a record that had been maintained for 25 years, and also achieved the first gold in history for Venezuela. Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn also did her thing by winning gold in the 100-meter hurdles, crowning herself as the second woman to win gold for her country. On the Cuban side, the judoka Idalys Ortiz broke the record of being the athlete with the most medals in her country by winning silver in the heavyweight +78 kg modality, with this medal she completed four won in her career . On the Colombian side, Mariana Pajón was crowned the queen of BMX by achieving three consecutive Olympic medals, two golds and silver in Tokyo, while Lorena Arenas achieved silver, the first medal in progress not only for Colombia but for Latin America in progress. . Little battles, big arguments But these Olympics have not only been about records and medals for women. The athletes have taken advantage of the visibility of the Olympic Games to open transcendental discussions in the society of the 21st century. Runner Allyson Felix, at age 35, became the first woman to win ten Olympic track and field medals. But her greatest achievement is her two-year-old little daughter. As she herself confessed in an article for the New York Times, "I decided to start a family in 2018 knowing that pregnancy can be 'the kiss of death' in my industry."

Simone Biles, with her bronze in Olympic gymnastics also marked a milestone, but in putting self-care and her mental health before the desire to triumph. Her attitude opened the way to a global discussion on the subject.

The German gymnasts, for their part, decided to compete in ankle-length jumpsuits, against the tradition of doing it in more revealing garments.

And when it comes to setting milestones, it was not just gender equality that was the winner in Tokyo. LGBTQ + athletes have also had their place, not only with openly gay athletes, but with the participation of New Zealander Laurel Hubbard in weightlifting, the first trans woman to compete in an Olympic game.