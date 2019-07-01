Dominican NBA star Al Horford agrees to free agent deal with the Philadelphia 76ers

After losing incumbent free agents JJ Redick and Jimmy Butler, to the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat, respectively, the Philadelphia 76ers made a splash yesterday.

Al Horford, 33, has reportedly agreed to a 4 year, $109 million contract with the Sixers, adding more size, skill, versatility, and experience to their starting lineup.

He likely joins a starting lineup that also consists of young rising stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the newly re-signed Tobias Harris, and fellow newcomer from the Heat, Josh Richardson.

Horford had spent the previous three seasons with the rival Boston Celtics. The two teams met during the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, a series the Celtics won 4-1 over the Sixers. This past season, Horford averaged 13.6 points per game on 53.5% shooting from the field, to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He upped his averages in the playoffs to the tune of 13.9 points per game, to go along with 9.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Horford is one of the few Latino basketball players currently in the NBA. Born in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, he is the son of retired basketball player Tito Horford, who played three seasons in the NBA, in addition to several more seasons overseas. At the age of 14, Horford and his family moved to Lansing, Michigan, where they settled.

Since entering the NBA in 2007, Horford has been one of the most consistent, serviceable big men in the league. Throughout his 12-year career, Horford has made five All-Star teams, the most recent in 2018. That year, he also made the All-Defensive Second Team.

Horford started his career with the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted him with the 3rd overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft. His entry into the NBA came after winning back-to-back NCAA championships as a college player at the University of Florida in 2006 and 2007. Horford spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Hawks, earning three NBA All-Star nods with the team (2010, 2011, 2015), making the NBA All-Rookie First Team (2008), and being named to the All-NBA Third Team (2011). He signed with the Celtics as an unrestricted free agent in 2016.

Horford’s career averages are 14.1 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, and 1.2 blocks per game. His career percentages: 52.5% from the field; 36.8% from the free throw line; and 75.4% from the free throw line.

June 30 was the first day free agent deals could be agreed upon. No deals can be made official until July 6, at the earliest.