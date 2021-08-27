Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after 12 years

Millions for Cristiano

When Cristiano was 18 years old, in 2003, Manchester United bought his contract from Sporting Lisbon of Portugal for more than 16.5 million dollars. In 2009, he was sold to Real Madrid for around $110 million and became the most expensive transfer in history at the time. Cristiano had accumulated 118 goals in 292 appearances with the Red Devils and had won ten titles, including the Champions League in the 2007/08 season.

On this occasion, Manchester United paid around $18 million to release him from the Turin club, but may also pay an extra $9 million in bonuses for goals.

Experts have assured that this sale is beneficial for both teams, since Juventus is going through an economic crisis and with this sale ensures money in cash and gets rid of the high salary demanded by the player. On the other hand, Manchester United secures an excellent player to reach the big leagues in the coming seasons.

United is the winningest club in England's top flight with 20 titles to Liverpool's 19, but have been in an eight-season drought since their coronation in 2012/13. They began the current Premier League with a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds and then drew 1-1 away to Southampton.

On this occasion, Cristiano will be playing under the guidance of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was his teammate at Manchester from his arrival in 2003 until 2007, when the Norwegian retired. "Cristiano is a legend of this club. He's the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I was lucky enough to play with him. He is a tremendous human being. Everyone who has played alongside him has a soft spot for him. We've always had good communication", said the current Manchester United boss.