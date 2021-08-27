Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after 12 years

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his departure from Juventus and confirmed his return to Manchester United after 12 years.

by Erika Ardila
 08/27/2021 - 20:34
By Erika Ardila
August 27, 2021
On Friday afternoon, Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, announced on his official Instagram account that he is leaving Juventus, the Italian club where he had played for three seasons. 
 
The Portuguese soccer player had warned the Vecchia Signora coach that he would not remain at the club and quickly started negotiations to return to the team that launched him to global recognition, the Manchester United. 
 
"Manchester United is pleased to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal, visa and medical terms," the institution said and then confirmed the information online through a tweet in which it welcomed Cristiano. "Welcome home, King", the team wrote with a collage of photos of the player.
 
Cristiano, for his part, said he gave his "heart" and "soul" for Juventus. "I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours", the star said.
 
During his time at Juventus, Cristiano won two league titles, one Italian Cup, two Italian Super Cups and the top scorer award in the last Serie A season. In total, he played 134 games and scored 101 goals.

Millions for Cristiano

When Cristiano was 18 years old, in 2003, Manchester United bought his contract from Sporting Lisbon of Portugal for more than 16.5 million dollars. In 2009, he was sold to Real Madrid for around $110 million and became the most expensive transfer in history at the time. Cristiano had accumulated 118 goals in 292 appearances with the Red Devils and had won ten titles, including the Champions League in the 2007/08 season.
 
On this occasion, Manchester United paid around $18 million to release him from the Turin club, but may also pay an extra $9 million in bonuses for goals. 
 
Experts have assured that this sale is beneficial for both teams, since Juventus is going through an economic crisis and with this sale ensures money in cash and gets rid of the high salary demanded by the player. On the other hand, Manchester United secures an excellent player to reach the big leagues in the coming seasons.
 
United is the winningest club in England's top flight with 20 titles to Liverpool's 19, but have been in an eight-season drought since their coronation in 2012/13. They began the current Premier League with a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds and then drew 1-1 away to Southampton.
 
On this occasion, Cristiano will be playing under the guidance of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was his teammate at Manchester from his arrival in 2003 until 2007, when the Norwegian retired. "Cristiano is a legend of this club. He's the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I was lucky enough to play with him. He is a tremendous human being. Everyone who has played alongside him has a soft spot for him. We've always had good communication", said the current Manchester United boss. 
 
