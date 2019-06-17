Brothers from Spain become first sibling pair crowned NBA champions

The Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA Finals win over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors was historic on several fronts.

It was the first time a team located outside the United States won, or even represented, the NBA Finals. The series also marked the final one that would be played inside the Oracle Arena (the oldest arena in the NBA) in Oakland, Ca., before the Warriors move to the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

On an individual scale, Raptors’ center Marc Gasol made history by winning an NBA championship—10 years after his older brother, Pau, won his first NBA championship while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after a 4-1 series win over the Orlando Magic. Pau won his second championship the following year, after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in a thrilling Game 7.

This marks the first time in NBA history that a sibling pair has ever both been crowned NBA champions.

Marc Gasol averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his final NBA Finals series, recording 3 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in the closeout Game 6.

Marc had spent the first 11 ½ seasons of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies, before being traded to the Raptors during the 2019 trade deadline back in February. He’s a career 15.0 points per game scorer, to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Pau Gasol is a 17-year veteran of the NBA, having played for five different teams (Grizzlies, Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks). He’s a career 17.0 points per game scorer, to go along with 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

In 2015, the two also made history as the first brothers to participate in the opening tip of the NBA All-Star Game.

As a tandem, the Gasol brothers won a silver medal for Spain at both the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

The Gasol brothers are arguably the most successful brothers the sport of basketball has seen, both in terms of their NBA resumes, and their international resumes. This NBA title likely seals this distinction.

Who would have thought?



Hours upon hours playing the sport we love since when we were little kids, dreaming of making it big. And now, how wonderful is it that we get to live moments like this one?



Enjoy every minute of this historic accomplishment @MarcGasol! pic.twitter.com/431xxytxRY — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 15, 2019

In addition to his newly won NBA title, Marc is a three-time NBA All-Star and a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, which he won in 2013. In addition to Pau’s two NBA championships, he’s made six NBA All-Star teams and was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2002. Pau also won a bronze medal for Spain at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The Raptors celebrated their championship win today with a parade in Toronto, Canada.