Advertisement

Anthony Zambrano follows in Ximena Restrepo’s footsteps, wins silver in men’s 400 meter final

Anthony Jose Zambrano of Team Colombia reacts after winning the silver medal in the Men's 400m Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

Anthony Jose Zambrano of Team Colombia reacts after winning the silver medal in the Men's 400m Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

Anthony Zambrano follows in Ximena Restrepo’s footsteps, wins silver in men’s 400 meter final

Zambrano is the third Colombian to ever win a medal in athletics at the Olympics. The first came in 1992 in the women’s 400 meter final.

by nigelt
 08/05/2021 - 15:52
in
Anthony Jose Zambrano of Team Colombia reacts after winning the silver medal in the Men's 400m Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.
Anthony Jose Zambrano of Team Colombia reacts after winning the silver medal in the Men's 400m Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

By Nigel Thompson
August 05, 2021

When thinking about the best nations to compete in track and field, Colombia is likely not the first, second or third country to come to mind.

Before Tokyo 2020, the country had only won three athletics medals since debuting at the 1932 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The count is now four, as sprinter Anthony Zambrano won the silver medal in the men’s 400m final in Tokyo.

With the triumph, Zambrano is also the first Colombian man to bring home an Olympic athletics medal.

The first-ever athletics medal came 60 years after the country’s debut at the Olympics. 

At the 1992 Barcelona Games, the country’s faith was put in 23-year-old Ximena Restrepo, who competed in the women’s 400m final that year.

Restrepo had come into the 1992 Games a former South American champion and junior champion in 1987, a silver medalist in the Pan American Games in 1991 and a gold medalist in the women’s 400m at the Ibero-American Games the same year as Barcelona..

She was confident, but knew she needed her best to compete with the world’s best.

In the end, that’s what Restrepo gave, and she finished in third, behind France’s Marie-José Pérec in first and the Unified Team’s Olga Bryzgina in second, with a time of 49.64.

The time is still the best-ever in a 400m for a woman from South America and cemented Restrepo in the continent’s history as one of its greatest women sprinters.

For Colombia, she won the country’s first-ever athletics medal at the Olympics and became the first Colombian woman to ever win an Olympic medal.

Restrepo wouldn’t be bested until the 2012 London Games, when Caterine Ibargüen took home a silver medal in the triple jump. Ibargüen followed that performance by taking home a gold in the triple jump at the 2016 Rio Games.

But on the track, 29 years after Restrepo’s historic triumph, Zambrano followed in her footsteps in the men’s 400m final at Tokyo at the same tender age of 23.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Tokyo 2020
Anthony Zambrano
Ximena Restrepo

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Sports

Kevin Durant of the USA takes on the defence of Nic Kay of Australia during the Basketball semi final match between Australia and the USA on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 05, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.
Team USA men’s basketball gets a shot at revenge in gold medal game
Krystina Timanovskaya pidió protección para no volver a su país. Getty Images
The Olympic Games and political asylum for athletes
Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Team Brazil poses after the Women's 10km Marathon Swimming on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images.
Third time’s the charm as Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha takes home gold in women’s 10k marathon swim
Team USA's Tamyra Mensah-Stock displays her gold medal Tuesday after the women's 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Tamyra Mensah-Stock becomes the first Black U.S. Woman Olympian to win a gold medal in wrestling
AL DIA News
AL DIA News