What About Vanessa Guillen?

Specialist Vanessa Guillen was missing for more than two months from Fort Hood, Texas before anyone in the nation knew her name.

After the discovery of her remains near the base and the suicide of her expected killer, Guillen’s family was robbed of justice they demanded while her whereabouts were unknown.

The case and subsequent national outcry around it, has put a spotlight on the inner-workings of the army — which did not respond in a timely manner to Guillen’s disappearance and must grapple with how it treats the women that choose to join its ranks.