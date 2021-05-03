The trip to Spain of a Zapatista indigenous retinue

The Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), composed of seven Zapatistas, has begun a journey from Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo to the coast of Galicia in Spain.

It is a "journey for life," according to a press release signed by Subcomandante Galeano, which would represent a Mayan legend according to which Ixchel, goddess of love and fertility, said: "From the east came death and slavery. Tomorrow, may life and freedom sail to the east in the word of my bones and blood". The intention is to make an international tour of 20 countries in Europe.

In total, there are 12 crew members who departed on La Montaña, the name of the boat.

In addition to the seven Zapatistas, four Germans and a Colombian joined them. Lupita, 19; Carolina, 26; Ximena, 25; Yuli, 37; Bernal, 57; Felipe, 49, who replaced another Zapatista at the last minute, and Marijose, 39.

Four women, two men and one non-binary person make up Squadron 421. The volunteers have been preparing for the trip for six months; the last few weeks they isolated themselves to avoid catching covid-19 and have lived together in a replica of the boat in the mountains of Chiapas.

The movement hopes that the delegation will arrive in Europe in mid-June and that they will be able to disembark without problems. The delegation seeks "to talk about our mutual histories, pains, anger, achievements and failures," read the press release published on the movement's website.

"We want to know more about how the other worlds are doing. We want to listen, we want to share to know how they are, to learn," said Subcomandante Galeano in explaining the reasons for the trip.

Faced with Mexico's official position, represented by AMLO, the EZLN has made it clear that it is not interested in anyone asking for forgiveness.