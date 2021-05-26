A seminar on the healing power of art in Latin communities

Can words heal us from traumas? How does healing wisdom return to the community? Such discussions about the values of art beyond economics deserve spaces for cross-cutting dialogue.

"Our Words Heal" is the second in a series of three webinars, Conversations on Our Words Heal: Latinx Creatives and The Art of Trauma Healing.

The organizers are the Philadelphia-based We Can Heal From Trauma campaign started by Drs. John Rich and Ted Corbin, both pioneers in healing the wounds of trauma for young victims of violence in oppressed and underserved communities.

The webinar will feature Candy Gonzalez, Manuela Guillen, Karina Puente and Samuel Rodriguez, four Philadelphia-based Latinx artists who will discuss their experience with trauma, healing from trauma and embracing their identity while uplifting the community through their work.

All four panelists have established themselves as prominent members of the Philadelphia arts community, building a strong community of over 10,000 followers. The conversation will be moderated by Jose Ferran of Our Words Heal.

Their first conversation in this series, Asian Women Warriors: Racism and Misogyny, addressed the #StopAAPIHate and #StopAsianHate movement, which emerged after a series of attacks targeting the AAPI community in different parts of the country.

"Our Words Heal" will take place on May 27 at 3 p.m.

Speakers

Candy Gonzalez is a visual artist, poet, trauma-informed art educator. Born and raised in Philadelphia-based Little Havana, Candy uses her art to explore the politics of the body and promote self-healing.

Samuel Rodriguez has spent countless years collaborating with other Philadelphia artists to provide creative solutions to social justice issues. He is the founder and executive director of Walls for Justice, a teaching artist and, creative entrepreneur.

Manuela Guillen is a freelance painter, muralist and digital illustrator currently living in North Philadelphia. Through her art, Lazy Beam Arte aims to raise awareness about art education, socio-political and environmental issues while bringing communities closer together.