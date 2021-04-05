Report revealed that Latino support for Trump is greater than we think

The Democratic-leaning Equis Labs polling agency conducted a report that revealed that certain demographic groups within Latino citizens had become increasingly willing to support Trump as his campaign progressed during 2020, along with conservative Latinos and people with a comparatively low degree of political engagement.

According to Equis Labs polling data, there was a shift toward Trump in several swing states, not just in areas like Miami or the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

It was not limited to areas with massive populations of Cubans, Venezuelans and different demographic groups that historically opt for the Republican party.

"In 2020, a portion of Latino voters demonstrated that they are more 'swing' than is generally assumed," the report acknowledged.

The results revealed that, despite having an anti-immigrant discourse, Trump outperformed his 2016 acceptance among Latino voters, receiving support from about one in three Latinos nationwide, while President Joe Biden, received these voters by a margin of about two to one over all, in response to exit polls.

Trump's background as a businessman is perceived as a positive attribute by many in the Latino community, who assumed this trait was necessary to work in the midst of the pandemic-driven recession.

Chuck Coughlin, a Republican pollster in Arizona, mentioned that he was not surprised by the results as the effort during Trump's campaign sought to win Latino support.

"It was noticeable inside the rallies here. They did a rally in Yuma. They did a rally at the Honeywell plant here. All of them were attended by Hispanic small business owners. They've been working with that audience."

The report additionally reveals that the Democrats' "mistake" has been to assume "that all Latinos can be pro-inmigration or have been taken as an entitlement as a result of they have been assumed to be a wasted vote," he mentioned. "There's by no means a wasted vote in case you are actually willing to have interaction. But being eager to have interaction means putting aside your personal biases."