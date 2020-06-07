Protests do work, even in the newsroom

On a day where Philadelphia saw one of its biggest Black Lives Matter protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, big waves were also being made in its local media.

Stan Wischnowski, top editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer for the last five years has stepped down less than a week after the paper published its now-infamous “Buildings Matter, Too” print headline.

The Inquirer’s publisher, Lisa Hughes, announced the resignation in an email to staff on Saturday, June 6. An article announcing Wischnowski’s departure was also published the same day.

The headline was first brought to light on June 3 on Twitter a day after its publication.

I’ve learned not to rage email, and by extension, I do not rage tweet (or tweet much at all). Accordingly, I’ve waited a full 24 hours to calmly tweet that this headline from @PhillyInquirer is why Black people find it difficult, AT BEST, to trust the news. Do better. DO BETTER. pic.twitter.com/pcpsmkJ1nL — Cassie Haynes (@cassiegoeschirp) June 3, 2020

In the immediate aftermath, The Inquirer published a short apology on social media before releasing a longer one to both its readers and employees of color.

The paper’s journalists of color tweeted denouncements of the headline’s publication and dismay at the lack of cultural shift at the paper despite years (and for some, more than a decade) of talk about diversity in the newsroom.

They also published an open letter signed by 44 members of the staff calling on leadership to put their words on diversity into action and announced that they would call out sick in protest on June 4, which they did.

“We’re tired of shouldering the burden of dragging this 200-year-old institution kicking and screaming into a more equitable age,” part of the letter read.

Today, I’m joining my colleagues of color at the @PhillyInquirer and calling in sick and tired.



Things need to change. We call on The Inquirer to do better. To be better.



Here is the open letter we sent our newsroom leadership yesterday:https://t.co/0f22VratZG pic.twitter.com/8ZrK3FjmLP — Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) June 4, 2020

Here is the open letter we sent our newsroom leadership yesterday:https://t.co/iKSU3Ea7gl — Juliana Feliciano Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) June 4, 2020

Here is the open letter we sent our newsroom leadership yesterday: https://t.co/dBoBmdityZ pic.twitter.com/lhZjwbHmMO — JeseniaDeMoyaCorrea (@JeseniaDeMoyaC) June 4, 2020

Wischnowski will officially leave his post on June 12. No successor has been named, but it’s finally time for Philadelphia’s newspaper of record to put its words on diversity into action.