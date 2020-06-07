Protests do work, even in the newsroom
The executive editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer has resigned less than a week after its newsroom erupted over an insensitive headline.
On a day where Philadelphia saw one of its biggest Black Lives Matter protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, big waves were also being made in its local media.
Stan Wischnowski, top editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer for the last five years has stepped down less than a week after the paper published its now-infamous “Buildings Matter, Too” print headline.
The Inquirer’s publisher, Lisa Hughes, announced the resignation in an email to staff on Saturday, June 6. An article announcing Wischnowski’s departure was also published the same day.
The headline was first brought to light on June 3 on Twitter a day after its publication.
I’ve learned not to rage email, and by extension, I do not rage tweet (or tweet much at all). Accordingly, I’ve waited a full 24 hours to calmly tweet that this headline from @PhillyInquirer is why Black people find it difficult, AT BEST, to trust the news. Do better. DO BETTER. pic.twitter.com/pcpsmkJ1nL
— Cassie Haynes (@cassiegoeschirp) June 3, 2020
In the immediate aftermath, The Inquirer published a short apology on social media before releasing a longer one to both its readers and employees of color.
The headline accompanied a story on the future of Philadelphia’s buildings and civic infrastructure in the aftermath of this week’s protests. The headline offensively riffed on the Black Lives Matter movement, and suggested an equivalence between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans. That is unacceptable. . While no such comparison was intended, intent is ultimately irrelevant. An editor’s attempt to capture a columnist’s nuanced argument in a few words went horribly wrong, and the resulting hurt and anger are plain. . Here’s how our editing and headline-writing process operates: Stories typically go through two assignment editors before reaching the print desk, where copy editors weigh the merits of the story, and check for grammar, style and factual errors. It’s at that stage, when the print page is being created, that print headlines are written by copy editors. Typically, two print editors review headlines and pages before they are sent to the presses. Our review of this incident found that the process was followed, and the headline was created by one editor and read by another. . This incident makes clear that changes are needed, and we are committing to start immediately. . In addition to our readers and the Philadelphia community, we apologize to the many employees of the Philadelphia Inquirer, whose work selling advertising, printing the paper and developing Inquirer.com enables our journalism. . Finally, we apologize to Inquirer journalists, particularly those of color, who expressed sadness, anger, and embarrassment in a two-hour newsroom-wide meeting Wednesday. An enormous amount of pressure sits on the shoulders of black and brown Inquirer journalists, and mistakes like this, made by the publication they work for, are profoundly demoralizing. We hear you and will continue to listen as we work to improve.
The paper’s journalists of color tweeted denouncements of the headline’s publication and dismay at the lack of cultural shift at the paper despite years (and for some, more than a decade) of talk about diversity in the newsroom.
They also published an open letter signed by 44 members of the staff calling on leadership to put their words on diversity into action and announced that they would call out sick in protest on June 4, which they did.
“We’re tired of shouldering the burden of dragging this 200-year-old institution kicking and screaming into a more equitable age,” part of the letter read.
Today, I’m joining my colleagues of color at the @PhillyInquirer and calling in sick and tired.
Things need to change. We call on The Inquirer to do better. To be better.
Here is the open letter we sent our newsroom leadership yesterday:https://t.co/0f22VratZG pic.twitter.com/8ZrK3FjmLP
— Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) June 4, 2020
Wischnowski will officially leave his post on June 12. No successor has been named, but it’s finally time for Philadelphia’s newspaper of record to put its words on diversity into action.
