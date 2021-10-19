Mural Arts Philadelphia to close out October strong with a number of Mural Arts Month events

In the more than 35 years Mural Arts Philadelphia has been in operation, the arts center has stopped at nothing to seek change through the cultural development of their mural arts program.

This October, as the organization closes out its Mural Arts Month celebration, Mural Arts Philadelphia will put on a collection of events highlighting what makes mural arts programs important.

To kick off their Mural Arts Month celebrations, the organization put a welcoming display into effect by unveiling We Are Universal.

We Are Universal is a 100-foot-long mural celebrating trans and gender non-conforming people situated along Frankford Avenue at West Thompson Street.

The mural was created in collaboration by artist Kah Yangni and the residents of Morris Home, a residential recovery center designed specifically with trans and gender non-comforming people in mind.

Morris Home is the only residential recovery center in the country aimed specifically at assisting trans and gender non-comforting individuals.

But the events did stop with the reveal of We Are Universal.

Even now, less than two weeks out from November, Mural Arts Philadelphia have eight events planned for the end of October.

First up, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, the “Messages to Our Neighbors Project Dedication” event will be held in Mifflin Square Park from 6-7 p.m.

The event will put a spotlight on the “arduous process of becoming a U.S. citizen,” and how standing traditions can be altered in favor of making citizenship more easily attainable.

Other events include an introduction to a new John Coltrane mural, a mural examining the legacy of the Declaration of Independence, and a climate change initiative event.

The organization’s Climate Justice Initiative event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Cherry Street Pier. The event will be hosted by Oro 5 and will feature a DJ.

Collaborators of the Climate Justice Initiative, frontline activists, artists and organizers will be present to discuss many aspects of the environmental and climate crisis in our region.

Take the time to check out the full listing of Mural Arts Month events happening soon. Time slots and activities vary by event.

Events can be RSVP’d on Mural Arts’ website. The full list of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s October events can be found here.