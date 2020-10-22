Meet the Latina behind Chispa, the dating app sweeping the Latinx community

Valerie Mesa is a Miami-based clairvoyant astrologer and writer. She’s also ventured into the entertainment world by joining the Digital Exclusives editorial team at Telemundo NBCUniversal, where she covered award shows and conducted celebrity interviews.

Mesa was also given the opportunity to interview and read live birth charts for celebrities like Halle Berry, Jackie Cruz and more.

Today, Mesa writes horoscopes for Elite Daily and The Mujerista, and is the resident astrologer for the Latinx dating app known as Chispa. AL DÍA recently spoke with Mesa to learn more about Chispa and how astrology plays a role in making romantic connections.

On The Dating App Chispa:

To start, Mesa is very passionate about Chispa, as she feels it’s what every “Latinxer” has ever wanted because of the automatic sense of comfort and familiarity it provides. She feels that Latinos are always searching for a partner that “feels like home,” and someone that you can bring to a Thanksgiving dinner and happily introduce them to your family members.

“It’s not every day that you can step into a dating platform where you can say, ‘okay, I’m Cuban and I’m looking for someone who shares similar values, a similar culture and a similar background,’” said Mesa.

On Her Role as Resident Astrologer:

As a resident astrologer, Mesa shares content with Chispa followers and users, showing them different ways to incorporate what they bring to the table through astrology as they seek to make meaningful connections.

“If anything, I want to be someone who really boosts someone else’s confidence and reminds them that there’s someone out there for everyone,” she said.

Mesa wants Chispa users to understand that everyone is connected, everyone is made of stardust, and when we tap into the “rainbow elixir of energies” the heavens have gifted us, the Universe embraces our wishes.

“There is something serendipitous and something sacred in every connection, you know, whether you believe in coincidences or not. I personally don't,” said Mesa. “And when I read astrology, there's definitely no such thing as coincidence.”

On Her Roots In Astrology:

Mesa explained that she came from a very spiritual background that sparked her interest in all things celestial and cosmic. She grew up watching a lot of Walter Mercado, and observing her grandmother make offerings to altars for their ancestors.

At 13, she discovered her mom’s Linda Goodman book on star signs, and was immediately hooked. She ended up studying public relations, but still took courses with different astrologers.

Mesa feels that all Latinos share the aspect of faith, spirituality and magic, whether they grew up watching Mercado, or if they celebrate Día De Los Muertos, which is why Chispa truly feels like home.

On Sign Compatibility:

Mesa encourages people to focus on the element of your sun sign. On a basic level, air signs will mesh well with other air signs, and the same goes for earth signs, fire signs and water signs.

But she doesn’t want people to think about compatibility solely off sun signs, as this is “just scratching the surface” of what makes a person who they are.

In her opinion, anyone can get along with anyone, and people shouldn’t let textbook ideas of sign compatibility discourage them from pursuing a connection. Mesa feels that the most important thing is for a person to get to know their own birth chart, because self-awareness is key when it comes to searching for a partner.

“Getting to know your Venus sign is so important because this talks about your values, the type of partner you’re attracted to, and your happiness. Physical attraction can only last so long. If you don’t share similar values with someone, what kind of compatibility will you have?” she said.

Mesa also emphasizes knowing your moon sign and your rising sign. Your moon sign reveals how you handle your emotions, and your rising sign reveals what type of life path you are on.

When your rising sign is compatible with someone else’s, “you have similar foundations, you look for similar attributes in a partner, and you aspire towards similar goals in your professional life.”

On Intention Setting:

When it comes to Chispa users trying to find love, Mesa believes that intention setting is just as important as understanding birth charts.

“You want to enter this situation with a fresh perspective, you want to intend on letting the Universe work in your favor. You want to intend on meeting someone who you share similar values with,” she said.

Mesa feels that Chispa users should ask themselves about what they want to give birth to, and what they want to manifest, before even starting their romantic search.

“With this dating app, you are already walking into something that feels like home, that will bring you closer to your foundation, to your comfort, and I think that’s really powerful.”