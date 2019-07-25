Advertisement

Making connections for local Latino businesses in Philadelphia

President and CEO of the GPHCC Jennifer Rodriguez spoke to those who attended the summer network mixer in downtown Philadelphia.  Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News

President and CEO of the GPHCC Jennifer Rodriguez spoke to those who attended the summer network mixer in downtown Philadelphia.  Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News

Making connections for local Latino businesses in Philadelphia

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held their Summer Networking Mixer for Latino-owned businesses in Old City.

by Peter Fitzpatrick
 07/25/2019 - 23:24
in
President and CEO of the GPHCC Jennifer Rodriguez spoke to those who attended the summer network mixer in downtown Philadelphia.  Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News
Peter Fitzpatrick
President and CEO of the GPHCC Jennifer Rodriguez spoke to those who attended the summer network mixer in downtown Philadelphia.  Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News

By Peter Fitzpatrick
July 25, 2019

Dozens of business owners came to promote their businesses and make connections at the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce networking mixer in downtown Philadelphia on July 23. The focus of the event was to promote and advocate for Latino businesses in the Greater Philadelphia region and encourage economic growth within the Latino community.

Among those in attendance were Nicolas Jimenez, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast; James Wang, CEO of Asian Bank; and Michelle Benoit, Executive Council for New York Life. Jean Washington, Director of Historic Fair Hill, Inc.; Pedro Rodriguez, Director of Partnerships for Philly Counts 2020 Census; and Michael Delgado, Representative of Mass Mutual, were also at the networking event.

 

For more events happening within the Greater Philadelphia Region, go to www.aldianews.com for more information.

 


GPHCC 2019 Summer Networking Mixer


Over fifty business owners were in attendance at the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Network Mixer. Photos: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DIA News
New members of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce participate in an orientation program to learn how to grow their business.
Michelle Burgos, Vivian Gonzalez-Ortiz
Yashira Rivera, Jason L. Rodriguez
Gregory Gutierrez, David Mitre, Carolina Arroyo
Monica Rosario, Tim Diaz
David Bueno, Michael Cruz
Joseph J. Skwara, Michael Delgado
Edwin Roman, Carl Cherkin, Javier Suarez
Kevin Mak, Bryan Nester, James Wang
Valerie Caraballo, Nelson Ortiz
Jennifer Alvarado, Sulaih Picorelli
Michelle Benoit, Marc Brookland
Greg Esemplare, Jean Warrington, Neil Shapiro
CEO & President of the GPHCC Jennifer Rodriguez speaks to the chamber's newest members
Edwin Roman, Lilibeth Ramirez
Javier Suarez, Nicolas Jimenez

 

 

TAGS
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
networking
Philadelphia
Latino businesses

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on April 30, 2019 in San Jose, California. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivered the opening keynote to the FB Developer conference that runs through May 1. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Facebook to settle privacy claims with $5 billion payment
The Latin American Photo Festival at the Bronx Documentary Center is on display at the gallery space on 151st Street and Courtland Avenue and in displays throughout the neighborhood from July 11-21. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News
A glimpse of Latin America in the Bronx
The PHILLY POPS: Christmas in July by Michelle Myers. Photo: Michelle Myers / AL DIA News
Christmas in July
Street view of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo by: Getty Images
Is the Dominican Republic safe?