Making connections for local Latino businesses in Philadelphia

Dozens of business owners came to promote their businesses and make connections at the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce networking mixer in downtown Philadelphia on July 23. The focus of the event was to promote and advocate for Latino businesses in the Greater Philadelphia region and encourage economic growth within the Latino community.

Among those in attendance were Nicolas Jimenez, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast; James Wang, CEO of Asian Bank; and Michelle Benoit, Executive Council for New York Life. Jean Washington, Director of Historic Fair Hill, Inc.; Pedro Rodriguez, Director of Partnerships for Philly Counts 2020 Census; and Michael Delgado, Representative of Mass Mutual, were also at the networking event.

For more events happening within the Greater Philadelphia Region, go to www.aldianews.com for more information.



