A look at Latinx Philly Pride Month events in 2021

June, which is national LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+) Pride Month, is right around the corner, and that means that LGBTQ+ organizations and allied corporations will begin to shift their focus and offer support in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community nationwide.

One notable Philadelphia based, Latinx-centered organization GALAEI (Gay and Lesbian Latino AIDS Education Initiative), located in North Philadelphia, is preparing to host several events in the coming month catered specifically to its community.

With help from staff and volunteers, GALAEI is organizing events ranging from creative arts workshops to a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. All are in a continuing effort to fulfill its mission to improve the quality of life for queer and transgender Black, Indigenous and people of color in the Philadelphia area.

COVID-19 Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic

To kick off Pride Month, GALAEI is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at GALAEI’s office, located in North Philadelphia at 118 Fontain St. Philadelphia, PA, 19122.

Walk-in appointments are welcome, however, those that would like to reserve a spot, can call (215)-563-0658 to make an appointment.

Patients will be given the option to choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for their dose.

Live music will also be provided by DJ R3MIBOI and while GALAEI is a queer-centered organization, anyone is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic regardless of sexual orientation, race, etc.

SPLAT & Spray Event

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, GALAEI will be hosting a creative painting workshop out of its new Youth Lounge.

The event is spearheaded by their SPLAT (Student Power Leadership and Activism) program, and will also take place in their main office.

We Are Living Event

To close out Pride Month, GALAEI will host an event called “We Are Living” that is aimed at showcasing the reality of queer and transgender individuals who live with HIV.

The event is set to take place on Friday, July 2, with specific locations and a time still being worked out. It is sponsored by GALAEI’s POP (Prioritizing Our People) program, mainly focused on queer health and support for those living with HIV.

GALAEI has a history of giving back to the queer community in Philadelphia dating back over 30 years since its founding by poet and activist, David Acosta.

If you would like to know more about the work GALAEI is doing to help the queer community within Philadelphia this Pride Month or would like to look into the services they provide, more information is accessible through visiting their website, or following them on Facebook.