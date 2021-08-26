‘Creciendo con TikTok’: Hispanic Heritage Foundation and TikTok launch grant program to benefit Latinx business owners in America

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HFF), a national non-profit, is collaborating with short-form video platform TikTok to assist Latinx business owners in America through ‘Creciendo con TikTok.’

The program is meant to, in part, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

‘Creciendo con TikTok’ is a new small business grant program and includes a social investment fund of $150,000 intended to support Latinx entrepreneurs transitioning from the immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will select 30 business owners in the U.S. to receive grants of $5,000.

It has also partnered with the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) and the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN).

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s president and CEO expressed excitement over the program:

“HHF is thrilled to partner with TikTok in support of Latinx business and entrepreneurship who will continue to play a vital role in America’s economic recovery as well as moving our community forward,” said Antonio Tijerino, HHF president and CEO.

The recipients will be determined by criteria involving challenges endured during the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent financial crisis, as well as stories of inspiration.

Information on applying and the eligibility criteria can be found here. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.