20 Years, 10 stories

Commemoration of the 165th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto in Nicaragua

Every Sept.15, Nicaragua celebrates the 165th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto, in which they defeated the forces of U.S. filibuster William Walker.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 09/15/2021 - 12:07
Every Sept. 15, among school parades, rhythmic bands and uniforms, students from all over Nicaragua celebrated the 165th anniversary og the historic Battle of San Jacinto. In this battle, and despite being at a clear disadvantage, the Nicaraguan Army defeated the forces of American filibuster William Walker as he attempted to seize power in the Central American country.

In different municipalities, elementary and high school students parade through the streets as part of the national celebration. In Nicaragua, the Battle of San Jacinto has a value almost equal to that of independence and this year, despite restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Central American country maintained its tradition.

On Sept. 14, 1856, in the San Jacinto hacienda, located 42 kilometers northeast of Managua, the battle of the same name was fought. It was one of the bloodiest battles ever recorded in Nicaragua, in which General José Dolores Estrada and his 180 men defeated some 300 U.S. soldiers led by Walker.

Although Walker managed to proclaim himself president of Nicaragua, it is understood that he and his soldiers were unable to recover from the defeat at San Jacinto. 

One hundred and sixty-five years after the showdown, Nicaragua celebrates its freedom and the international community joins the celebrations and shows solidarity with the Central American country and its Revolution.

In a virtual event, representatives of social movements, politicians, artists, diplomats, and communicators recognized that the Battle of San Jacinto marked a path to follow for the Nicaraguan people, which served as an inspiration for the rest of the region.

Within the virtual conversations, some thinkers of the region made a parallel of the battle and highlighted the current struggle that the global south is waging against imperialism and capitalism imposed from the north which continues to interfere with the peoples of Latin America.
 

 

Nicaragua

