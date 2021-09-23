Silvana Estrada releases new single and music video for “Tristeza” off upcoming debut album, ‘Marchita’

Glassnote Records is a label that helped propel musical acts such as Childish Gambino and Mumford & Sons into stardom.

Sometime in early 2022, Silvana Estrada will release her debut album, Marchita, on the label.

Twenty-four-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Silvana Estrada is from Veracruz, Mexico. She released Lo Sagrado, a collaborative album made with producer Charlie Hunter, in 2017.

Hunter is a San Francisco-born guitarist known for his work with D'Angelo and Frank Ocean. Estrada herself has also worked with Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, and Jorge Drexler.

In 2018, Estrada released her EP Primeras Canciones. Now, the musician is dropping singles leading up to the release of Marchita.

Two stunning singles from the record have already been released: the title track “Marchita,” and “Tristeza,” released on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

“Marchita” was conceived after the singer fell in love for the first time. The fallout of this relationship inspired the single.

“Tristeza” is meant as an expression and confrontation of sadness after love’s departure.

Both singles come with a music video. Each is beautifully-crafted, presented in black-&-white, and shot to a backdrop of the Valle Nuevo, Dominican Republic countryside, where Estrada’s harrowing vocals float through the atmosphere.

The music videos were directed by Karla Read and Edwin Erazo.

Throughout the runtime of “Tristeza,” water is an encompassing motif. Speaking on the single, Estrada shared what the songwriting means to her:

“['Tristeza'] is probably the most therapeutic of all my compositions,” said the singer. “I believe it's the first song where I assimilate my break-up and ask to be healed."

The moody single is also a song capable of simultaneously haunting and charming its listener.

Estrada often plays the Venezuelan cuatro guitar in her recordings. The multi-instrumentalist grew up singing Mexican son jarocho and baroque choir music, and was taught jazz.

Both her parents being luthiers, Estrada was surrounded by music as a child. Her parents would craft instruments such as violins and cellos, and also did repairs.

She will feature in an NPR Tiny Desk Concert later this year, and will tour with Mexican acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela in the U.S. this Fall.

This will be Estrada’s first U.S. tour, and it comes after an extensive tour across Spain that included the festivals La Mar de Musicas and Jardins Pedralbes. The singer also played at the Palacio Real in Madrid.

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 16, Estrada will play 11 cities.

Her U.S. tour will traverse across Atlanta, Charleston, Wilmington, Charlotte, Washington, Hershey, Boston, New York, Munhall, Chicago, and Minneapolis.