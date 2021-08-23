The Marías release remix of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’

The indie-pop group The Marías — who released their debut album, CINEMA, this past June — have released a collaborative remix with indie-rock musician Phoebe Bridgers.

The group remixed ‘Kyoto,’ a single from Bridgers’ 2020 album, Punisher.

Punisher earned Bridgers a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album, while ‘Kyoto’ was nominated for Best Rock Song.

The original version of ‘Kyoto’ details Bridgers’ ruminations on family and imposter syndrome while on tour in Japan.

The ‘Kyoto’ remix from The Marías was released alongside two others, both of the same song.

Glitch Gum released a hyperpop remix, while musician Bartees Strange offered a thunderous, energized rendition of the somber original. Each artist was chosen by Bridgers for the remixes.

While the two accompanying remixes appear more as rearranged, reimagined covers, The Marías’ rendition is a wholehearted remix, with Bridgers’ original vocals and instrumental still present, now altered.

The Marías’ remix slows down Bridgers’ vocals and adds additional synths. María herself sings a new section throughout and in-between Bridgers’ original lyrics, adding a collaborative quality missing from the related remixes.

The remix from the psychedelic-soul group is a more dance-friendly version of the Bridgers’ tune, introducing the lyrics to an environment that implies the original is less morbid than it truly is.

The group elaborated on their relationship with Bridgers in a statement:

“I remember seeing Phoebe years ago at an open mic here in Los Angeles, and I knew right off the bat that she was really special. Working on this remix was a sort of full circle moment for us.

“‘Kyoto’ is an amazing song as-is, so with the remix we were just curious to see what it would sound like with the vocal slowed down and adding some of our favorite synth sounds behind it,” they said.

The Marías have above-average experience in remixes and covers. The group has covered Bad Bunny, Brittney Spears, Radiohead, Billie Holiday, and The Ink Spots.

The Marías’ remix of ‘Kyoto’ can be listened to now on various platforms.