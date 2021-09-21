The Marías perform "Un Millón” on Press Play At Home in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

In a recent installment of GRAMMY.com's Press Play At Home video series, The Marías put on a performance of "Un Millón” from their debut album CINEMA.

Press Play At Home is a video series created by GRAMMY.com that places artists on the stage to perform recent, original songs live, offering a virtual and cinematic concert experience.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Los Angeles-based pop group The Marías performed.

The performance is complemented by various trivia regarding the track, which pops on and off the screen during the video.

Some revealing pieces of trivia include María’s inspiration to write the song as a love letter to Puerto Rico, and that the title is a reference to a saying of endearment María’s father would often depart, expressing that she is “worth a million.”

This performance from the group highlights their consistent ability as live performers, especially with the presence of additional backing musicians.

Engulfed by the color of a reddened stage, the visuals reflect CINEMA’s album artwork.

"Un Millón,” a Spanish-language track conceived as an experiment to see what a reggaetón Marías song would sound like.

This past June, when CINEMA was released, María spoke with GRAMMY.com and discussed the track:

“Being from Puerto Rico, I grew up listening to reggaeton. The lyrics [of “Un Millón”] are inspired by places I would go when I was little in Puerto Rico,” said María.

This performance also appears to take place on the same stage as a recent live performance of “All I Really Want Is You” from the same album.

To further celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, GRAMMY.com will be showcasing upcoming performances from Latin artists every week this month on GRAMMY.com and their YouTube channel.