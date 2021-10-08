"Chega Mais," a new release from Brazilian singer Céu 

Latin Grammy awars winning Brazilian singer Céu returns with her new single "Chega Mais," the first track to be released through Urban Jungle Records from her upcoming album Um Gosto de Sol. The release of the first track will be on Oct. 15 through its digital platforms.

"Chega Mais" is part of the artist's first album of covers, and was selected by Céu because of her admiration for the career of Rita Lee, who laid the foundations of what would become Brazilian Pop.

"Rita Lee is one of our great feminist figures, the woman in Brazilian music who always stood up to the boys," says Céu. "She dominated all areas, she ruled a city of São Paulo in perfect balance, where rock and Brazilian music blended in a complete and perfect amalgam. Rita is a hit maker and always worked with a lot of freedom, which became essential creative raw material. I inevitably felt the need to record one of her songs when I approached this album as a performer. It was the right time to do it.

Since her debut in 2005, Céu has been recording her own compositions, but had been thinking for a long time that she wanted to record an album in which she would only participate as a performer.

The single "Chega Mais" features talented artists that Céu has been working with for some years now. Among them Pupillo on drums, percussion and music production; Hervé Salters on keyboards; Lucas Martins on bass; Andreas Kisser on 7-string acoustic guitar and Céu on lead vocals and backing vocals.