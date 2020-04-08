Music Lab, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's Plan to Address the Pandemic

In response to the need to close theaters and cancel concert performances, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra - under its musical director, Miguel Harth-Bedoya of Peru - created Music Lab, a program through which music lovers will find recommendations from orchestra members, activities to do at home with their children, conversations about music and more.

The Music Lab has four central lines: the Listening Lab, the Learning Lab, the Sharing Lab and the Giving Lab.

Listening Lab This laboratory includes a selection of music that every day a different member of the orchestra selects to listen to for free on Spotify, every week a different playlist with a record from the orchestra and every Monday a conversation with Miguel Harth-Bedoya about classical music composers and their favourite pieces. More information here.

Learning Lab The Learning Lab is the digital extension of the educational projects that the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra does throughout the year. This lab has three parts. The first was the Link Up, which was the digital closing concert for 6,000 fourth graders who were part of their flute orchestra for one year. For the closing, they played Beethoven's Hymn of Joy. Luchtime with Mozart is a selection of activities to do with the youngest children, always related to music that will be available on the platform. The first one is related to the Link Up about Beethoven. Meet the Instrument Sectional Families is a space for young children where, every Tuesday, members of the different instrument families that make up the orchestra will hold video conferences to discuss the characteristics and roles of each instrument in the orchestra. Sharing Lab Homemade performances of the orchestra's musicians will be available at the Sharing Lab. Future Musicians of Today will share videos submitted by young musicians in training. Finally, the Young Artist Competition, which the orchestra holds every year, had to be postponed until the fall, but in the meantime, the Sharing Lab will be the platform through which they will share videos of this year's semi-finalists.

