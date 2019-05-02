Marvel and the next Latino superhero on the big screen

In its opening weekend, the Sci-Fi film "Avengers: Endgame" grossed $ 1.2 billion worldwide according to BoxOffice Mojo. The film brings together essential superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), many of them saying goodbye to the big screen at the end of this adventure.

"Avengers: Endgame" is the final point of the "Infinity Saga," a story arc that began in 2008 with "Iron Man" and that contemplated 22 films. The film is also the second last film of Phase Three of the MCU, which began in 2016 with "Captain America: Civil War" and will add 11 movies after the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far from home," on July 2nd.

Phase Three was especially crucial for the lead representation of minorities in large Hollywood productions. In 2018, we watched "Black Panther," the first film about an African-American superhero that became a worldwide blockbuster, breaking several historical records. And this year, on March 8th, the story of "Captain Marvel" finally became a movie, the first from the MCU with a solo female superhero. After seeing this vital approach to diversity and inclusion, it's logical to wonder if we will soon see a movie with a Latino superhero from Marvel.

The answer is yes.

At least that is what Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, said in an interview with EFE. "Our audience is global, and we want people to identify with our stories, which is the core of our plans for the future," he said. And although he did not give many details, the executive did say this possible film could be included in Phase Four of the MCU, which will begin in 2020 and will include the first story of an Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, the "Master of Kung Fu."

So, which heroes with Latino heritage could make the leap from comics to the cinema?

Let's get to know some of the most popular characters out there:

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

With a Puerto Rican mother, this Afro-Latino teenager replaced Peter Parker in the comics in 2011, being the first African-American boy to acquire arachnid powers. It already has an animated movie, "Spider-Man: Into de Spider-Verse" (Sony), which won the Oscar this year.

The universe of Spider-Man includes other Latino lead characters such as the also arachnid hero Miguel O'Hara, with Mexican heritage; Spider-Girl (Anya Corazon, with Mexican and Puerto Rican roots); or the villain Black Tarantula (Carlos LaMuerto, Argentine).

White Tiger (Hector Ayala) The importance of this character not only lies in his super strength but in the fact that he was the first Latino and Puerto Rican superhero of Marvel, appearing for the first time in the comics in 1975. He is the older brother of Ava Ayala, the fifth generation and current White Tiger, who is an active advocate for the Hispanic community in the United States. She has already appeared in the animated television series "Ultimate Spider-Man." Miss America (América Chávez) She is a lesbian teenager with Latino heritage (unspecified) whose story is currently being written by Queer Latino artist Gabby Rivera. It is by far the most important representation of the LGBT + community in the recent history of Marvel. Her powers include the ability to fly and the possibility of making interdimensional travels.