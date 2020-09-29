Make the Road NY to honor United We Dream leadership at its 2020 Dignity, Community and Power Awards

Make the Road NY is a non-profit organization that aims to empower Latinx and working class communities in New York. It’s part of the larger Make the Road coalition fighting the same mission across the U.S.

At the beginning of the summer, on June 8, thanks to their years of organizing efforts alongside a coalition Communities United for Police Reform, three bills under the Safer NY Act were passed at the state level. The act is supposed to address the systemic lack of police accountability and increase transparency.

Every year, the New York organization honors also individuals that embody its fight for Latinx and working class communities at its Dignity, Community and Power Awards.

This year’s ceremony is going virtual because of COVID-19, and is honoring two Latina leaders from United We Dream, a nonprofit organization that is the leading voice for the country’s youth on immigration.

Also this year, United We Dream introduced a new executive director, Greisa Martinez Rosas, who is one of the Latinas being honored at the Dignity, Community and Power Awards.

Martinez Rosas is originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, and grew up in Dallas, Texas. She got involved with activism when she led a student walk-out demanding justice for undocumented immigrants.

Before taking the helm at United We Dream, Martinez Rosas was already a seasoned grassroots leader, having worked on the National Leadership Committee for the Council for Minority Student Affairs as a civic engagement field manager and rising to Deputy Executive Director.

She is a queer undocumented women of color from a middle-class family, which makes her a prime exmaple of the importance to seek justice for the Latinx undocumented communtiy.

The other woman being honored is Cristina Jimenez, the co-founder of United We Dream.

Jimenez was a chair on the organization’s board of directors and transitioned to staff nine years ago. She has helped organize immigrant youth and workers in support of the DREAM Act, immigration reform, and pro-immigrant legislation since 2004. Jimenes is also a co-founder of the New York State Youth Leadership Council.

Make the Road NY’s virtual Dignity, Community and Power Awards will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.