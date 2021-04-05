Mexican comic writer Francisco Haghenbeck dies of COVID-19 at 56

Comic book writer and screenwriter Francisco Hanghenbeck passed away this Sunday morning at the age of 56. The comic book writer was hospitalized for early pneumonia last Friday. Hanghenbeck lost his battle this Sunday morning in a hospital in Tehuacán, Puebla, after having had respiratory complications related to covid19. His relatives and some institutions communicated the unfortunate fact.

Lamentamos el fallecimiento del escritor novelista y guionista de cómics mexicano, Francisco Gerardo Haghenbeck. Ganador del Premio Nocte 2013 al mejor libro extranjero con su obra “El diablo me obligó". pic.twitter.com/ku88oftzDM — Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México (@CulturaCiudadMx) April 4, 2021

The Coordination of Cultural Diffusion of the National Autonomous University of Mexico also lamented his departure, recognizing that "Mexican graphic novels and comics would not be the same without the work of Francisco Haghenbeck. We regret the passing of this indispensable writer and screenwriter. Our condolences to his family and friends".

Hanghenbeck has been recognized for being the only Mexican to have written a Superman comic for DC Comics. Along with Oscar Pinto and Brian K. Vaughan, he wrote the Superman Annual 2000: The Newest Heroes South of the Border Comic.

He was co-writer and co-creator of Crimson, a series of fantasy and horror comics, first published by Image Comics and later as part of DC Comics' Wildstorm line. Creator of Alternation, from Image Comics.

His novel El diablo me obligó (2011), served as inspiration for the Netflix platform to make the Diablero.

F.G. Haghenbeck's latest novel, Sangre helada, was published in October 2020 and tells a history that shows the ravages of World War II in Mexico, where the Mexican government interns the German migrant population in a concentration camp in the former military fortress of Perote, Veracruz. An impressive history of terror.

Haghenbeck was born in Mexico City in 1965, studied architecture at La Salle University, worked in several museums and founded the publishing house dedicated to Mexican comics Costal de Huesos. He was a prominent writer of noir novels such as Trago amargo, El caso Tequila, Por un puñado de balas and El libro secreto de Frida Kahlo. But he was also a great comic book artist and one of the only Mexicans to work for DC Comics.

His important legacy will always be remembered.