Literatura Oral Episode 2: Don Quixote

In our second episode of Literatura Oral: Literature to Listen to, Rogelio Miñana joins CEO and host Hernán Guaracao to discuss the classic "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes.

This conversation happened to take place on April 22, the 403rd anniversary of Cervantes' death. Rogelio takes us to the "Quixotesco" world of Cervantes by speaking about virtue and the freedom to choose who he wants to be. Listen as he talks about how Miguel de Cervantes allows Don Quixote to build a reality for the other characters.