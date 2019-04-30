Advertisement

Literatura Oral Episode 2: Don Quixote

Professor and Head of the Department of Global Studies and Modern Languages at Drexel University, Rogelio Miñana and CEO/Host Hernán Guaracao. Photo: Lilia Ayllón/AL DÍA News

Spanish professor Rogelio Miñana, visits AL DÍA for a conversation that not only questions reality but also the virtue in people, through the mind of Miguel de Cervantes. 

In our second episode of Literatura Oral: Literature to Listen to, Rogelio Miñana joins CEO and host Hernán Guaracao to discuss the classic "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes.

This conversation happened to take place on April 22, the 403rd anniversary of Cervantes' death. Rogelio takes us to the "Quixotesco" world of Cervantes by speaking about virtue and the freedom to choose who he wants to be. Listen as he talks about how Miguel de Cervantes allows Don Quixote to build a reality for the other characters.

