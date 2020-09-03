Latinx readers: 4 books you can't miss this September

'What are you going through' by Sigrid Nunez

Riverhead, 8th September

We are increasingly isolated and cut off from each other. How do we deal with suffering, and to what extent do we try to hold on to others, to tell our story, and not lose ourselves completely? The colossal prose of Sigrid Nunez portrays the encounters of a woman with several people who talk about their lives until an unusual request causes a transformation of that passive, generous ear, which is the protagonist.

A living portrait of friendship and the mysterious abyss of death in which Nunez once again displays her narrative skills to draw her own and the other's interiority, creating a fierce empathy in the reader. If you ended up surrendering to The Friend, winner of the National Book Award for Fiction in 2018, What are you going through will seem to you of brilliant exhaustion.

'Iron Heart' by Nina Varela

Harpercollins, 8th September

Fans of Crier's War, Varela's thrilling queer fantasy novel and YA, are starting to sharpen their swords with this sequel.

In it, Varela situates us once again in the kingdom of Rabu, where the Automats – toys designed for reality – have extended their dominion and oppress humans. Now the human Ayla, a fugitive from Lady Crier's palace, whom she still loves, promises loyalty to Queen Junn. Could her word be more than her feelings for Crier? What dark secrets does the Iron Heart hold?

'The Scandal of The Century' by García Márquez

Penguin, 15th September

Towards the end of his life, García Márquez declared: "I do not want to be remembered for One Hundred Years of Solitude, nor the Nobel Prize, but the newspaper. I was born a journalist... It is in my blood".

For the first time, some of the best articles written by the Latin American genius during his life have been gathered in English, from his early years as editor in Colombia to the long and colossal reports he wrote as a correspondent from Paris, Rome, and Venezuela.

The book is a tribute to Marquez, the reporter who was father and mentor to many of the great narrative journalists of Latin America and beyond.

'The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez' by Rudy Ruiz

Blackstone Publishing, 22nd September

In the purest style of magical realism, the San Antonio writer Rudy Ruiz traces a frontier story about past loves and the attempts of a Romeo, then a pharmacist and obituary reader, Fulgencio Ramirez, to try to recover that little flame that never burned.

Imagine falling in love as Fulgencio did, son of poor migrants, with the beautiful Carolina Mendelssohn, daughter of the local pharmacist. An impossible love, until thirty years later, Fulgencio sees his chance: Carolina's husband has died! Will he run for her?

The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez is a beautiful novel about love, family curses, class difference, and the difficulties of Latinos to progress in America. It is also a reflection on all borders, not just geographical ones, by a bordering author who has won numerous awards, including four Latino Book Awards.