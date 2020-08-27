Kyle Rittenhouse slept soundly in bed after shooting two people in Kenosha

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who idolized law enforcement, shot two people and left one injured as he patrolled the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Part of my job also is to protect people. If someone is hurt, I’m running into harm’s way,” he said at the time.

The minor, who is from Illinois, crossed state lines with a loaded weapon and intention of harming people. Grayslake, Illinois police chief Phillip L. Perlini identified Rittenhouse as being a Public Safety Cadet.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to a press release by Antioch, Illinois police.

The victims of the brutal attack are a 26-year-old from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, and a 36-year-old from Kenosha, who had assembled to protest the ongoing brutality at the hands of law enforcement.

Following the shooting, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson rationalized the shooter's motives, citing law and order in typical Fox News fashion.

“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” he said.

White society preparing to throw all its support behind Kyle Rittenhouse like they did for George Zimmerman. There’s always a justification for murdering Black people. White ppl have a right to murder but Black ppl have no right to self-defense or to even have a knife in a car. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) August 27, 2020

In the assailant’s social media account, Rittenhouse is seen posing with his weapons and using captions like “Blue Lives Matter.” In January, he also attended a Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa and sat in the front row. He even posted a TikTok video of the event.

Meanwhile, the protests in Kenosha have been met with tear gas.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, protesters walked towards a fence constructed around the courthouse throwing water bottles and fireworks over the fence.

To escalate the situation, law enforcement pulled up in armored vehicles and fired tear gas into the crowd.

Protesters have begun to try to push over a fence in front of the courthouse in Kenosha. Sheriff’s deputies in riot gear have emerged from the courthouse. Some are throwing projectiles at the officers. pic.twitter.com/mkRMuUx3TK — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) August 26, 2020

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the protests continued, calmer than the first three nights.

The demonstrations of Wednesday were met with a moment of silence by a protest organizer, Kenosha resident Porche Bennett.

Bennet then asked the activists to go home at the curfew time, which officials moved up to 7:00 p.m.

"We don't want what happened [on Tuesday] night to happen again. Remain safe,” said Bennet through a megaphone.

Also that night, the state justice department released the name of the cop who shot Jacob Blake in the back. Rusten Sheskey, a cop on the Kenosha police force for the last seven years.

Aside from the state justice department investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice has also confirmed its own investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake. This will determine if Blake’s civil rights were violated.