KFC, Lifetime and Mario Lopez join forces for the weirdest collab of 2020

A majority of people in the U.S. and world know a thing or two about the chain fast-food restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken. Well, in a twist only 2020 could provide, Lifetime picked up the story about its founder, Colonel Harlan Sanders, and is producing a movie around the man’s life.

It gets better though: Mario Lopez will be starring as the Colonel.

Like any Lifetime movie, the title is also a cringefest. A Recipe for Seduction, is set to air on Dec. 13, and is the product of a partnership between KFC and Lifetime to create the tell-all story of the man and his secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

He also took that vision and made the KFC brand the worldwide cash cow that it is today.

There is also a plot twist in how the story will be presented: Lopez stars as a ‘sexy’ Sanders.

It is also a mini-movie presented as a 15-minute-long soap opera rather than a full-length, made-for-TV special. It airs at midnight, and judging by the response on social media, it might just be a hit regardless of its tone.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

Lifetime also went the extra mile in the lead up, releasing a trailer, and a poster in the same dramatic style the channel is known for.

In the trailer, Lopez enters the scene with salt-and-pepper hair, and in a sultry voice, the narrator introduces the plot.

“When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?” it reads.

The secret recipe, which has been long talked about, may be revealed in the overly-hyped mini-movie. According to a press release, the KFC movie will be “full of mystery, suspense, deception, 'fowl' play and at the heart of it all ... love and fried chicken.”

But honestly, who wouldn’t expect something this strange close to an otherwise pitiful year? At the very least, we can hope for a finger lickin’ good snack to accompany the movie.