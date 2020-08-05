Julia Rivera, External Affairs Director for Congreso and finalist for #CoorsLightLideres

Julia Rivera is a community relations and communications professional of Puerto Rican and American descent, who “feels empowered when she is helping others.”

Her positive upbringing fed into her drive to better understand and address the correlation and disparities between the early circumstances we are born into, and the opportunities afforded to us, knowing these circumstances and opportunities ultimately determine the future and wellbeing of our people and communities.

Now, Rivera is being recognized for her work addressing those disparities at Congreso Latinos Unidos in North Philadelphia, having been nominated as part of #CoorsLightLideres.

The program, which is in its 14th year, will award the winner’s nonprofit $25,000. Rivera is nominated alongside 11 others from the nonprofit sector across the country.

In an interview with AL DIA, Rivera said she felt honored that all the work she has put into Congreso was being recognized.

“It was really great for an organization where I spent so much time and effort recognize me in that way. I was honored and humbled to be nominated and even more so to find out I was a finalist and have the opportunity to bring that money back to Congreso,” she said.

She is currently the Director of External Affairs at Congreso, and serves in an agency leadership role as a member of Congreso’s Executive Cabinet which drives the agency’s strategy and operations.

Rivera represents and manages Congreso’s participation in external community initiatives and events, and coordinates Congreso’s volunteer and partnership opportunities including corporate volunteer days, developing relationships with key external stakeholders.

Rivera shared in the Coors Light Lideres Questionnaire that what inspires her are people.

“People that push us to remain hopeful and dedicated to justice and joy through small gestures of kindness and love. Also, Congreso staff and clients doing incredible and challenging work to overcome unimaginable circumstances while redefining what’s possible for ourselves and our community,” she said.

Rivera said she came to Congreso because of the amazing services that they provide.

According to her, the most powerful part of her job is getting to highlight the work of organization.

“I get to interact with staff and hear about their experiences. To really know the importance and essence of Congreso.”

Congreso offers education and workforce development programs, health and wellness services, and a Latina domestic violence relief program.

“We look forward to highlighting these leaders and awarding the 2020 Líder of the Year with a $25,000 grant for his/her nonprofit to help yet another community move forward,” said Kayla Garcia, head of community affairs at the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Best of Luck to Julia Rivera and Congreso!