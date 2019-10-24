Indigenous languages week at UPenn highlights Quechua, Zapotec

In celebration of 2019 as the UN International Year of Indigenous Languages, the Quechua Language Program and Kelly Writers House at the University of Pennsylvania will host a series of talks, screenings, performances, discussions, and more from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.

A day-long academic symposium on Oct. 26 will kick off the celebration, featuring workshops, a film screening of “Mother Tongue” and Q&A with director Gabina Funegra, an address from Diego Tituaña, a Kichwa diplomat from Ecuador, and a performance by the Andean music group Kuyayky.