Advertisement

The end of the pandemic: What is an endemic and how is it different from what we're experiencing now?

The pandemic would become endemic with the omicron variant. Photo: Pixabay

The pandemic would become endemic with the Omicron variant. Photo: Pixabay

The end of the pandemic: What is an endemic and how is it different from what we're experiencing now?

Researchers presume that the virus will become endemic, especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

by Erika Ardila
 01/03/2022 - 19:46
in
The pandemic would become endemic with the omicron variant. Photo: Pixabay
The pandemic would become endemic with the omicron variant. Photo: Pixabay

By Erika Ardila
January 03, 2022
After the rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world, the pandemic caused by COVID-19 could become an endemic, or another disease that occurs from time to time in a region. 
 
"In many scientific circles, there is talk that the Omicron will allow us to move from a pandemic to an endemic. We are going to coexist with this virus, as we coexist with all the viruses that have attacked in the history of mankind," Miguel Palacios Celi, dean of the Peruvian Medical Association, told RPP.
 
Unlike the pandemic the whole world has lived under since Jan. 30, 2020 when the World Health Organization (WHO) announced COVID-19, an endemic is a disease that occurs regularly in certain regions. When a disease becomes endemic, the number of people who become ill remains relatively constant over time.
 
Also, the number of cases is higher than in other areas, but does not increase over time. Over a certain period, approximately the same number of people repeatedly contract the disease.
 
In May 2020, the WHO predicted that the coronavirus could become endemic. The delta and omicron variants have shown how adaptable the virus is, just like influenza. 
The future of COVID-19 
One possible evolution is for it to become a lifelong virus, but it is still premature to know this and also to mention that it is the beginning of the end of SARS-CoV-2.
 
The journal Nature surveyed 100 immunological scientists, most of whom said that the coronavirus could become endemic like other diseases, such as malaria, influenza and dengue fever. 
 
"Eradicating this virus from the world right now is a lot like trying to plan to build a stairway to the moon. It's not realistic," said Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota. 
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
OMICRON
endemic
pandemic

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Health

It is estimated that 87 million people in the Americas will use controlled drugs by 2030. Graphic: Getty Images.
PAHO seeks to improve substance abuse policies in LATAM, the Caribbean
Healthcare workers move a patient in the COVID-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center. Photo Credit: Mark Felix | Getty Images
NJ hospitals place ‘visitation restrictions,’ PA requests FEMA assistance amidst COVID surge
WHO General Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement. Photo: WHO
WHO predicts 70% worldwide COVID vaccination by July 2022
The demand for COVID tests in Philly have been well beyond the capacity to fulfill them since just before Christmas. Photo: Stock/Getty Images.
Philly expecting long COVID-19 test wait times now through New Year’s Eve
AL DIA News
AL DIA News