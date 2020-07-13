Since #Goyaway, we need a new sazon.

Okay, lets face it. We as Latinos need to have a lot of seasoning in our food, otherwise, it would not be ours. So now that we have donated all of our Foya products to local food banks, how can we make our own adobo? Below is a recipe for one that is perhaps even better tasting than the manufactured product.

Make Your Own Adobo Courtesy of @lacomidadejeremie:

Now, if you just want to buy brands, here are ones you can find at a store near you:

La Criolla

A Latino-owned business since 1957. Avelino Maldonado began by selling spices out of the trunk of his car in Chicago. Within a couple months, he was able to lease a small warehouse and established the company.

Iberia Foods:

A very popular brand, Ibera has been around since 1930. In 2004, Iberia Foods was acquired by Brooklyn Bottling Company and services over 12,000 supermarkets, wholesalers and independent retailers.

Adobo Mi Sabor:

A Puerto Rican brand, you can find it online here. It is specially-made without salt,sodium, or pepper.

Loisa:



This company was born in NYC. It is certified organic and made with only real ingredients. They are plant-based, non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, and with no MSG. What more can you ask for? A pack of two is easily ordered here.