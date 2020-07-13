Since #Goyaway, we need a new sazon.
Do you need an adobo recipe? Maybe different seasoning from brands who don’t support Trump? Below is all of the above.
Okay, lets face it. We as Latinos need to have a lot of seasoning in our food, otherwise, it would not be ours. So now that we have donated all of our Foya products to local food banks, how can we make our own adobo? Below is a recipe for one that is perhaps even better tasting than the manufactured product.
**please tag me if you repost** ITS TIME WE MAKE OUR OWN DAMN SEASONINGS AT HOME WITHOUT THE ADDED RACISM & BIGOTRY! as a puerttoriqueño who has used and grew up on @goyafoods, it is disappointing to learn that the company supports this administration and his terrible actions towards communities like the latinx community; that has supported goya for decades. supporting anyone who supports the orange man in the casa blanca you are siding for everything he stands for... even if you say you don’t agree with everything he does because supposedly he’s helping the economy. a vote for him and supporting any company that supports him and what he stands for is a vote against women, lgbtq+, Latinx, Black, indigenous, and other countless communities who continue to face discrimination in today’s society because of him. and do not let any apologies from goya nor any other company fool you... a public apology is just an excuse to convince you to continue to spend your money with them. but in 2020 we will not allow ourselves to be fooled, played or fucked with! it’s time for a god damn revolution mi gentx! money speaks and you know what we need to do.
A post shared by Jeremie Serrano(@lacomidadejeremie) on
Now, if you just want to buy brands, here are ones you can find at a store near you:
A Latino-owned business since 1957. Avelino Maldonado began by selling spices out of the trunk of his car in Chicago. Within a couple months, he was able to lease a small warehouse and established the company.
A very popular brand, Ibera has been around since 1930. In 2004, Iberia Foods was acquired by Brooklyn Bottling Company and services over 12,000 supermarkets, wholesalers and independent retailers.
A Puerto Rican brand, you can find it online here. It is specially-made without salt,sodium, or pepper.
This company was born in NYC. It is certified organic and made with only real ingredients. They are plant-based, non-GMO, vegan, gluten free, and with no MSG. What more can you ask for? A pack of two is easily ordered here.
Please tell us what you think about this story