Goya is no bueno

2020 has plagued us with undeniable truths. The latest one: having to learn how to make your own Adobo because Goya CEO praised Donald Trump as a ‘builder.’

by maritzaz
 07/10/2020 - 12:51
in
By Maritza Zuluaga
July 10, 2020

As America gets closer to November's elections, Trump is looking for the support of Hispanics to secure his seat in the White House for a second term.

The CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday afternoon to praise the president. Possibly the country’s largest hispanic-owned food company is a staple in Latino households, but after Thursday’s speech, it might be falling off the grocery list. 

“We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president,” Unanue said during the speech. 

Unanue alongside partners announced a plan to donate 1 million cans of Goya chickpeas and 1 million pounds of food to food banks across the country. 

Unsurprisingly, it left a bad taste in the mouths of most Hispanic Americans. Some Hispanic national leaders came out in force against Unanue and Goya.

U.S. rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has started her research into making her own seasonings rather than spend another cent on Goya.

Julián Castro, a former Democratic Mayor of San Antonio also called on Americans to boycott Goya products for its CEO’s stance.

A president that has villainized Latinos throughout his political reign should not be receiving praise from a Hispanic brand. Trump has been known to call Mexicans “rapists,” as well as other malicious attacks that have not sat well with many in the Latino community. 

Overnight, Twitter users started a hashtag called #Goyaway to boycott the Spanish brand.

Goya’s CEO has since reacted to the backlash from praising Trump. He spoke to Fox News on Friday July 10, calling the boycott “suppression of speech,” adding that he was not apologizing for singing his praises to Trump's presidency. 

Anyway, there are better brands than Goya, no siempre es bueno, and you can, like AOC said, google a recipe to make your own Adobo.

