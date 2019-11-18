Selena Quintanilla “Inc”: Who will actually profit from the diva's legacy?

Last week Netflix got into more details about the biopic series on Selena Quintanilla’s life that will be released in 2020 and starred by the Mexican American actress Christian Serratos ("Walking Dead").

While the fans of the Queen of Tejano debate on Twitter if it is a good or bad idea to create another tribute after JLo’s brilliant interpretation in the movie of the mid-90s', the series "Selena" has been no surprise to those who believe the singer’s image is excessively commercialized by those who knew her, especially her family.

Selena's father and sister are executive producers of a biopic where objectivity is visibly absent.

There are even those who ask for another series that would tell her husband’s version. Despite the legal problems he had to face in 2017 when Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, filed a lawsuit against Perez because the star’s husband wanted to turn his book about her into a series. Quintanilla assured that Perez had signed some documents shortly after her death, giving Selena’s image rights to the family on perpetuity.

The series – which has already started shooting in Rosarito, Baja California – will have six episodes and two seasons. It will tell Quintanilla's career in music, her efforts to open a way in a male-dominated style, and how her family supported her in her way to stardom.

Since her father and her sister Suzette Quintanilla are executive producers of “Selena”, the impartiality of the diva's story may be a bit doubtful. And it makes us think the battle for Selena’s image control, such as it had happened when the series “The Secret of Selena”, based on the homonymous book by María Celeste Arrarás on the tragic murder of the singer, was premiered. ​​​​​​​In fact, when the book was published, Suzette attacked the author because she had interviewed Selena's murderer, Yolanda Saldivar, in jail. Suzette accused her of using a killer as a source and added that "It was a bunch of lies."

The artist's widower, Chris Perez, has just launched a hot pepper sauce inspired by a mythical scene of the movie "Selena"

"Your source is a person who killed, cold-heartedly murdered, my sister, shot her in the back and left her to die," Quintanilla told Arrarás in a video.

You can profit almost everything from a celebrity. Their life and their death, their success and their failures... And even a last frame, as Chris Perez did when he started selling a hot pepper sauce inspired by the dating scene at the pizza in "Selena" movie.