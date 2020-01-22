Netflix unveils the last years of famous astrologer Walter Mercado in a documentary

As popular as Oprah but in fancy Puerto Rican-style tunics, an estimated 120 million people turned on their TVs every day to watch the astrologer read their future in the stars. Something that Walter Mercado had been doing for 30 years, both on radio and television, becoming not only the most iconic Latin psychic in history but a queer symbol, even though he never spoke openly of his sexuality.

Yet he mysteriously disappeared in 2007. Where did he go? What happened to him? Netflix has announced that they will broadcast at the end of the summer the documentary "Mucho Mucho Amor", directed by filmmakers Cristina Constantini and Kareem Tabsch, who together with producer Alex Fumero, started a search for the artist in his last years and collected the testimony of his day-to-day life, his memories, and even the secrets that, in his old age, he dared to confess.

"I like to say that he was something like an Oprah, Mr. Rogers, and a bit of Liberace, mixed together", said Costantini in reference to the iconic astrologer who died on November 2, 2019, at the age of 87 due to kidney failure.

The documentary also features personalities such as Raúl De Molina, Eugenio Derbez and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who were close to Latin America's most popular psychic.

From the island to the stars