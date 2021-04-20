'Los Montaner,' the reality show

The company NTERTAIN announced this Monday that they will be in charge of developing the Montaner family's new project: their own reality show, Los Montaner.

We already know the main characters, the three brothers Evaluna, Ricky and Mau and their partners Camilo, Stefi Roitman and Sara Escobar, respectively. Evidently, parents Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez Miranda are heading the show, bringing their lives to the screen.

Ricardo Montaner told in a statement that during the confinement the family started to discuss about this project that finally materializes.

"We rekindled the expectations we had about doing a show together and thus being able to communicate to the people that message of what we feel family union means... to communicate that one can be happy in the midst of circumstances, despite anything and any threats that surround us," explained the artist.

Although the Montaner family is already very active on social media, the aim of the series is to be a sort of documentary "without a script" in which everyone will be able to show in a "deeper" way what their day-to-day lives are like. Although they have spent their forties together in Miami, the series will have settings in different parts of the world, since the members of the Montaner family are part of the entertainment industry and are constantly traveling for their professional projects.

"The Montaner series will follow the evolution of the successful family's love stories, careers and conflicts as they balance maintaining their Christian values and their rock & roll family dynamic," added NTERTAIN in the press release.

The reality show began filming this week in Miami, but is yet to get a premiere date.