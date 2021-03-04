Latinos set to "redefine" the entertainment industry

Redefine Entertainment is a new film and literary content production company that seeks to be the home of a new generation of creatives.

The partnership consists of producer Jairo Alvarado, Tony Gil, and Max Goldfarb, who are now joined by Imani Beal-Ampah as project coordinator.

The project partners say they met at a networking event aimed at bringing Latinos in entertainment together and it didn't take long to notice that their tastes, skills, and approaches were complementary to going into business together:

"We will cultivate a culture of transparency and empower our clients to better understand the business side of their decisions. We intend to foster community among our clientele, and we are excited to welcome and mentor a new generation of representatives to help us meet the challenges of our evolving business," they said.

The company already has some 60 culturally diverse clients, including Chinese-American director Lulu Wang, director of The Farewell and creator of the upcoming series Ex-Pats for Amazon; Puerto Rican Angel Soto, director of Charm City Kings for HBO Max; Salvadoran-American Vivienne Medrano, creator and director of A24's upcoming animated series Hazbin Hotel; Erika Lippoldt and Bo Yeon Kim, co-showrunners of the Star Trek spinoff Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh for Paramount+; Josef Wladyka, producer/director of Tokyo Vice for HBO Max; Kwame Kewi-Armah, screenwriter of All Rise for eOne with Spike Lee as director; Madhuri Shekar, screenwriter of Sister Act 3 for Disney+, and currently on the team of Three Body Problems for Netflix; Sneha Koorse, who recently co-produced HBO's Perry Mason; and Jingyi Shao and Ken Kobayashi, whose scripts have made The Blacklist.