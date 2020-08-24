Advertisement

Disney's The Owl House gets a bisexual lead, and she's Latina

Luz Noceda and her romantic interest. Photo: Disney Channel

Luz Noceda and her romantic interest. Photo: Disney Channel

Luz Noceda’s relationship with a recurring female character has gotten a lot more air time in the show’s most recent episodes.

by brittanyv
 08/24/2020 - 12:51
By Brittany Valentine
August 24, 2020

The Disney Channel animated series, The Owl House, is making history by having Disney’s first bisexual lead character. 

The main character, Luz Noceda, is a 14-year-old Dominican-American who goes on a journey to another world to become a witch, despite not having any inherent magical abilities. 

Luz has shown interest in male characters, but in the two most recent episodes, a relationship between Luz and a recurring character, Amity, is explored. It’s revealed that Amity wanted to ask Luz to their world’s version of a prom, and they shared a dance together. 

Series creator Dana Terrace explained on Twitter that “certain Disney leadership” weren’t always keen on featuring openly-LGBTQ characters. Terrace then said that she now has support from Disney’s higher-ups.

“I’m bi! I want to write a bi character. Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership,” she said. 

Wendie Malick, the actress who voices “Eda Clawthorne,” also did not know that a character on the show would be bisexual, but said she is happy with the decision.

“It’s kind of really embracing the reality on the ground and helping kids have a place where they can come and have someone who they can relate to,” Malick said on the Michelle Collins Show. 

Praise was also heaped on the decision by GLAAD. 

“We’re excited about the LGBTQ-inclusive storytelling in Disney Channel’s new animated series #TheOwlHouse, which is portraying an inclusive, fair, accurate and age-appropriate world through the representation of its characters,” the organization wrote on Twitter 

The move has also received a lot of online support from the general public. “As someone who is gay myself & never went to prom either cause I was too scared, this episode spoke to me a lot. I really hope we can see Disney pull through and explore them together more than just one episode for a finale. I would love to see them being supportive witch girlfriends!” wrote one commenter.

 

