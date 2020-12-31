Aztech, the first Mexican science fiction film, is almost ready to take off
Ancestrofuturism and apocalyptic prophecies go hand in hand in the announcement of this great Latin science fiction production.
Arcane Aztec prophecies, meteorites, cosmic desolation, abductions, cyberpunk robots, spaceships and old warriors are the ingredients of this science fiction cocktail directly from Mexico announced by Basulto Company for 2021.
The truth is that although social and documentary films are the most exportable genres in film festivals, many Latin American countries enjoy an intense inner life in terms of genre production (horror, fantasy and science fiction). Perhaps much more literary but Mexico saw for example a boom in science fiction in the sixties in which ancestral-futurist elements were used, employing the Aztec and Mayan past in a futuristic and alien key.
For this reason, there seems to be a certain amount of expectation for this film, which is a science fiction anthology with a production of 30 million pesos that could aspire to compete with other genre anthologies such as V/H/S (2012) or the rise of films about the end of the world and lethal natural catastrophes.
Aztech is an anthology of nine short films about amazing events in different places and moments triggered by the fall of meteor fragments with extraterrestrial material that come to fulfill ancient Mexican prophecies.
Among the filmmakers are Rodrigo Ordoñez (Depositarios, Esto no es Berlín), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture shock), Jaime Jasso, Fernando Campos, Uluses Guzmán, Leopoldo Laborde, Jorge Malpica, Alejandro Molina and Francisco Laresgoiti.
The premiere of this tremendous gathering of forces and resources will be shown in November at the Feratum Film Fest in Patzcuaro, Michoacan and Tlalpujahua and virtually all over the world through Cinéspolis Klic. For the moment, science fiction fans are rubbing their hands in glee.
