Aztech, the first Mexican science fiction film, is almost ready to take off

Arcane Aztec prophecies, meteorites, cosmic desolation, abductions, cyberpunk robots, spaceships and old warriors are the ingredients of this science fiction cocktail directly from Mexico announced by Basulto Company for 2021.

The truth is that although social and documentary films are the most exportable genres in film festivals, many Latin American countries enjoy an intense inner life in terms of genre production (horror, fantasy and science fiction). Perhaps much more literary but Mexico saw for example a boom in science fiction in the sixties in which ancestral-futurist elements were used, employing the Aztec and Mayan past in a futuristic and alien key.

For this reason, there seems to be a certain amount of expectation for this film, which is a science fiction anthology with a production of 30 million pesos that could aspire to compete with other genre anthologies such as V/H/S (2012) or the rise of films about the end of the world and lethal natural catastrophes.