Young people march out of the COP26 summit because "it is a failure"

This Friday, during the sixth day of COP26, thousands of young people from various environmental movements took to the streets of Glasgow in a march organized by the organization Fridays For Future to demand "climate and racial justice" from world leaders gathered at the environmental conference. The protesters believe that the measures agreed so far are empty promises that require strong citizen pressure to be translated into action.

"It is no secret that COP26 is a failure," said Greta Thunberg, a young activist leading the march. Thunberg also called the summit a "public relations event where leaders make beautiful speeches and announce lavish commitments". In her speech at the end of the march, Greta told world leaders that young people do not want "compromises full of loopholes" that "ignore historical emissions and climate justice". On Thursday, the day before the march, Greta Thunberg said via Twitter that "COP26 has been named the most exclusionary COP. This is no longer a climate conference. This is a greenwashing festival for the global North. A celebration of two weeks of business as usual and blah, blah, blah".

