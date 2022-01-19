GreenLatinos 2021-2022 Winter National Summit

“We are witnessing the planet fight for its survival and the Latino community faces the brunt of the environmental disasters that affect our country right now. It is time to unite to plan, organize and fight to save our future,” is the message from the GreenLatinos organization that is currently advancing the virtual events of its National Meeting, which began yesterday, Tuesday, January 18, and will last until Thursday the 20th.

#GLWINTERSUMMIT22 Breakout sessions happening now: Conservando el Caribe Mexicano– The region that unites USA & Mexico w/ @AmigosSianKaan & Culturally-Sensitive, Multilingual Engagement of Immigrants in NEPA w/ @FriendsofInyo REGISTER: https://t.co/ueOZpCBCn7 pic.twitter.com/6BI4dVRcmA — #GreenLatinos (@GreenLatinos) January 19, 2022

In the midst of one of the most critical moments of the discussion about global warming in the world, where the echoes of what happened in Glasgow last year still resound, and highlighting that the United States has been hit lately by different natural phenomena, where one of the most affected groups has been the Hispanic population, this meeting for the environment seeks to promote a space for reflection where concrete and agile actions are sought to respond to the needs of vulnerable communities that are most affected by environmental threats .

GreenLatinos is an organization made up of Latino leaders committed to environmental, natural resource, and conservation issues that significantly affect the health and well-being of the Latino community in the United States. Likewise, it works to be the voice of those tribal and low-income groups in the search for the conservation of the land and its resources, while generating scenarios in which current and future generations of Latino environmental leaders can be trained and guided.

This three-day summit brings together hundreds of the top Latino environmental and conservation champions from across the country for relationship building, developing partnerships and collaborations, as well as topical education and professional training.

The event, which is closed to the press, also offers the necessary tools for these leaders to understand, send messages and defend the environmental problems and policies that affect Latino communities. All this while developing, encouraging, and engaging grassroots activists, constituencies, elected and appointed officials, and environmental leaders.

At GreenLatinos they also refer to environmental stewardship as part of their cultural heritage. “We honor and celebrate our rich culture and our crucial role in the global social fabric through our stories and spirit. We are emboldened by the power and wisdom of our culture as we continue the work of the movements that came before us, defending our autonomy, building on our cultural assets, and celebrating our identity.”

Among the talks scheduled for this Thursday, January 20, the conversations with the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, as well as the meeting with the White House climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, stand out.

Click here to see the full schedule.