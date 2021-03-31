Advertisement

Enrique Enn: Stencils to achieve the American dream

Enrique Enn is an urban artist who used to paint clandestinely in the streets and now exhibits in Miami galleries. PHOTOGRAPHY: Diario UNO

The Venezuelan artist has positioned himself as one of the best of street art on social media thanks to his viral success.

by Albert Gomez
 03/31/2021 - 07:23
By Albert Gomez
March 31, 2021

Enrique Enn is an urban artist who used to paint clandestinely in the streets and now exhibits in Miami galleries.

Enn (@enn) continues his meteoric rise in the world of urban art and graffiti, positioning himself in search engines as one of the most requested street art artists in the top 10. In previous years he collaborated with J Balvin, Bad Bunny or the soccer player Rodolfo Pizarro, player of Inter Miami.

His polychromatic style and very similar to digital design have recently taken his collaborations and deliveries to the galleries of Miami, where they enter a new circuit of criticism and academia, as well as positioning in the press with only a decade of trajectory.

The relevance of all this lies in the fact that it forms a perfect example of how the centers and peripheries of cultural capital function. Graffiti and urban art is both a proletarian conquest of public space and an attempt from the periphery to generate new content in the struggle for control of the center of the cultural field, something that Enn has achieved in a short trajectory.

Fighting for a dream

Like many good stories, this one begins with an uptight teenager running through the streets at night, exploiting the urge to devour the world inside him. This time a little more clandestine, with his clothes stained with paint that gives off its peculiar smell and pockets full of gloves and fat cap.

Whether it was a small stencil or a large wall there is no space he could not turn into a canvas. This story begins with Enrique Enn at only 14 years old painting the walls of San Cristobal, Tachira, Venezuela. A yearning to conquer the world that clashes with the difficulties of a family that is forced by the crisis to emigrate from the country when he is about to turn 18 years old.

Enn arrived in 2014 in Miami where he found a rich Latino community from which he had much to learn in his assimilation of American codes and to which he had much to offer. His neon signs were attracting attention in the streets and only a year later he was working with reggaeton singers.

In 2016 he got his golden opportunity collaborating with Bad Bunny for the cover of the track "Pa Ti" alongside DJ Luian and Mambo kingz. Since then he has continued to work his way up such a competitive road.

Part of that path involved the leap already made of exhibiting in museums where his mixed technique of combining sprays with diamond dust or stencils has also earned him the conquest of markets, thereby achieving the autonomy that partially promised the American dream.

