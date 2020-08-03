Ellen apologizes as Buzzfeed drops another bombshell about the show’s workplace

In July, 10 former employees came forward about the work happenings at the Ellen Degeneres show. In their personal stories shared anonymously, were accusations of racism, threats and intimidation.

Since then, celebrities have come forward as well about their experiences as well as other employees claiming there was sexual misconduct with an executive producer from the show.

Ellen broke her silence about the situation on July 30 to her staff in a memo.

“As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” it read.

A couple hours later, 36 more former employees came forward about their experience in another report by Buzzfeed News.

Different stories entail asking for oral sex in bathrooms at company parties, being groped, unwanted touching, and more.

Kevin Leman, executive producer on the Ellen show, is one of the people the allegations are about. Almost 12 employees corroborated the sexually explicit behavior among his team.

All of them though, asked to remain anonymous out of fear and retribution.

After Buzzfeed published the article, Leman released a statement.

“I have always aimed to treat everyone on the staff with kindness, inclusivity and respect. In my whole time on the show, to my knowledge, I’ve never had a single HR or inter-personal complaint made about me, and I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published,” he said of the Buzzfeed report

Warner Bros. has declined to make any comments, except for when they announced their internal investigation.

Ed Glavin is another name that’s been accused of misconduct by making employees feel uncomfortable from rubbing their shoulders, and placing his hand around one former employee’s lower waist.

“Even though I was being abused [at work] constantly, Ed putting his arm around you in the control room was like the nicest experience you had all day, as messed up as that sounds,” one former employee told Buzzfeed.

Glavin has not responded or made any statements.

Additionally, the former employees noted that there was no formal way of filing complaints, and unsurprisingly, senior-level producers would deter them from going to Human Resources.

One former employee mentioned Degeneres’ apology saying: “She knows shit goes on, but also she doesn’t want to hear it.”

One thing is for certain: Toxic workplaces are finally seeing the consequences of their poisonous atmosphere come to fruition, or at least we hope so.