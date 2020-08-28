Advertisement

Are Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez buying the Mets?

Addressing the rumors of bidding for the baseball team, J-LO is saying it’s not just a rumor.

by maritzaz
 08/28/2020
By Maritza Zuluaga
August 28, 2020

There have been rumors swirling  that the power couple of MLB legend, Alex Rodriguez and pop legend Jennifer Lopez have been in talks to buy the New York baseball team. 

Earlier in August, the two were spotted looking at the team’s home stadium, Citi Field. 

If this were to happen, Jennifer Lopez would be the first female owner of a sports franchise, which is huge for both women and the Latino community. 

Jennifer Lopez told ‘The Corp’ podcast that in the age we are living through, it would be “so amazing” to potentially be the first woman to own a team. 

“I don’t have anything to report on that end right now. But I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity,” she said. “It is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned, and deserve, and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So of course I am for it.”

On Aug. 21, it was reported the couple had retained the services of J.P. Morgan to raise capital for a potential bid.

Two days later, USA Today said that J-Rod have met with “several MLB executives” about a potential bid.  The final bids for the team are due by August 31.

The pair would reportedly invest between $225 and $300 million of their own money into the franchise. However, Forbes has reported Lopez and Rodriguez submitted its initial bid for $1.7 billion in the last week, and according to the New York Post, “Mets COO Jeff Wilpon would prefer to sell the team to J-Rod if their offer is close to the best bid at the end of the auction.”

In addition to Lopez being the first female owner of a major sports franchise, Rodriguez would become only the second Latino ever to own a Major League Baseball team alongside Los Angeles Angels’ owner Arturo “Arte” Moreno, who became the team’s majority owner in 2003.

