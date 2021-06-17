African American Museum in Philadelphia to mark Juneteenth and Fourth of July with a slate of special events

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) is partnering with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philadelphia to explore the historical significance between Juneteenth and Independence Day.

The museum will be throwing multiple events for Philly residents and visitors to attend.

The series of programs will be starting on Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, July 3 under the banner ‘Freedom- Liberty: 1776 to 1865.’

Ivan Henderson, the vice president of programming at the AAMP said he is proud and excited to be partnering with Wawa Welcome America partnership to showcase the importance of Juneteenth and African-American culture.

“We welcome members of the Greater Philadelphia community, the country, and the world to join us as we explore and commemorate the historical significance and connection of Juneteenth and July 4th,” he said.

AAMP’s first event in the series is a special Artbreak featuring Dr. Gabrielle Foreman of the Pennsylvania State University and the Colored Conventions Project. Dr. Foreman will discuss the significant historical connections between Independence Day and Juneteenth.

The program will begin on Thursday, June 17 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets will be free and the event is outdoors on the Museum’s front plaza.

On Saturday, June 19, AAMP will also be throwing an event to celebrate Juneteenth. The all-day celebration will feature many outdoor festivities including local vendors, live stage performances, and other entertainment to commemorate the holiday.

In honor of the Juneteenth celebrations, AAMP will also offer free timed admission to the museum on June 19 and 20 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., courtesy of Wawa.

The day of celebration will also include a Saturday Night Jazz performance from The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble featuring songs from the jazz opera, Never Back Down.

In addition to the sounds of jazz, there will also be a poetry reading and music performance by award-winning Black lyricist and author Nina "Lyrispect" Ball.

Tickets for the night of music range from $15 to $25 dollars, and can be purchased online.

The museum will also highlight African-American culture virtually, by providing locals with an online exhibit called, Rendering Justice.

The virtual display was curated by artist Jesse Krimes and showcases the effects of mass incarceration within the African-American community. The artworks are part of Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Reimagining Reentry program, which supports formerly incarcerated artists.

For more information on AAMP’s upcoming events please check out its website.