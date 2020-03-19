5 podcasts to listen to during these days of social distancing

Nómadas (Nomads)

Nómadas is a chronicle by Martín Caparrós, read by himself, based on his living with a nomadic family from Mali. Caparrós opens a window to another culture, but he also criticizes the way we approach them, either to force them to change or to try to force them to remain the same forever. Caparrós' descriptions are prodigious and so is the sound design, so much so that one can almost feel the aroma and texture of the sand on the palate.

La no ficción (Non-fiction)

La no ficción is a Colombian podcast production company, they have two programs: La no ficción, which is about chronicles, and El Topo, about interviews on topics that are taboo or difficult to talk about (drug addiction, pornography, climate change, BDSM, obesity, etc.) Both programs are excellent, but we recommend that you start with an episode of La no ficción about a Soviet spy who was recruited by the CIA in Bogotá in the 1970s.

Toma tres (Take three) - A film podcast

Two or three Mexican friends (sometimes more) sit down to talk about movies.Some of their episodes can be almost as long as the movies they talk about, but they always manage to make you think about things you had not thought about. From the soundtrack of the superhero movies to the political considerations that must be taken into account when betting on which movie will win which Academy Award, Toma tres helps you think about cinema in other ways and enjoy it more. We recommend starting with their episode on Parasite.

TED Talks in Spanish

The format of TED Talks has allowed us to learn about fascinating ideas from people all over the world. Here are some of the most interesting TED Talks that have been made in Spanish, so that we can find innovative and profound ideas. We suggest you start with this episode with Jorge Drexler and his ideas about poetry, music and identity.

En diálogo con Longobardi (In dialogue with Longobardi)

In Dialogue with Longobardi is a CNN en Español talk show that initially airs on television, but is a pleasure to listen to. Argentinean journalist Marcelo Longobardi is an excellent interviewer, who understands how to ask the right questions so that his interviewees show us unexpected and surprising ideas. It's a program with enormous diversity from Evo Morales to Anitta - the Brazilian singer,– the Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and Mateo Salvatto, a 21-year-old Argentine who develops technology for people with disabilities. We recommend starting with this interview with cartoonist Liniers, who does not like superheroes.