Eighty-seven protesters arrested outside the home of Kentucky’s Attorney General

On Tuesday July 14, protesters were sitting outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the young Black woman who was shot and killed while sleeping in her Louisville home on March 13.

Eighty-seven protesters were arrested for refusing to leave. Among those arrested were Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Love and Hip-Hop star Yandy Smith.

Each person was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and intimidating a participant in a legal process, which is a felony.

The police officers who murdered Breonna Taylor have still not been arrested.

Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved, was fired for misconduct, and the other two officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, have reportedly been placed on administrative reassignment.

A law that bans no-knock warrant searches has been passed in Breonna’s name, but true justice has yet to be served.

“More people have been arrested for protesting the murder of Breonna Taylor than for the actual murder of Breonna Taylor,” tweeted Congresswoman Karen Bass of Los Angeles on July 16.

Kenny Stills posted his mug shot on Twitter, with his shirt that read “Breonna Taylor’s murderers are still police.”

“‘Good trouble’ with my brothers and sisters organized by @untilfreedom. Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonna Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street,” he captioned the post

In a statement obtained by Buzzfeed News, Cameron’s office said it would continue to investigate Taylor’s death, but referred to the protests outside his property as an attempt to “escalate.”

Nupol Kiazolu, the president of New York’s Black Lives Matter chapter, tweeted a video of some of the protesters in jail.

“I want y’all to see the conditions the Louisville MPD has US in! They cuffed us to cages, denied us food and water for over 9 hours, refused to give us hand sanitizer, and when we asked if the cuffs and bathroom was cleaned, the police said ‘we don’t have time for that,’” she wrote.

Linda Sarsour, author, organizer, and co-founder of Until Freedom, was featured in the video.

Sarsour told Refinery 29 that the intention of the protest was to pressure the administration to act quickly. If swift action isn’t taken, Sarsour said that they will “triple and quadruple the number of people” next time.

When Cameron’s office said the protest was an attempt to escalate, they were absolutely right.

The Until Freedom Foundation and all other people involved in the protests for Breonna that have been going on since May 28 are actively trying to stir things up and make people uncomfortable.

The escalation is only just beginning, and it won’t stop until justice is found for Breonna.



































