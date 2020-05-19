Pabllo Vittar, from drag icon to new face of Calvin Klein's "Pride"

With a little more than 25 years, Pabllo Vittar has become one of the great sensations of Brazilian music outside and inside the country, sending a powerful message of acceptance and trans pride to the world through her catchy songs, which have half a billion plays on Spotify.

The drag superstar, who has never feared directly confronting the government of Jair Bolsonaro and his transphobia, has become one of the relevant faces of Calvin Klein's new Pride campaign, #PROUDINMYCALVINS.

According to photographer Ryan McGinley –who did the shoot with Vittar and other LGBTQ stars including personalities such as Chella Man, MaryV and Tommy Dorfman– this campaign is intended to include the whole spectrum of queer people so that "the community feels represented and celebrated."

"My goal is always to create honest photos that connect the viewer on a human level and show the power and vulnerability of the subject as a human being. This mix is perhaps my most important value as an artist," McGinley added.

A multi-faceted Queen

While the world was paralyzed by the pandemic, Pabllo Vittar released on March 24, 111, her third album and the first in which she also sings in English and Spanish.

A display of electropop fantasy and sounds from his native Brazil in which she is inspired by the Pride carnivals and parades and even dares a duet in Spanish with Mexico's Thalía in Tímida.

The career of this Brazilian artist has been meteoric since she jumped to fame with her debut single Open Bar in 2015 -a Portuguese version of Major Lazer and DJ Snake's Lean On- but it wasn't until three years later that she became the first drag queen to be nominated for a Latin Grammy by Sua Cara.