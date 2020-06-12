High tide of electronic music in Latin America

<br />

El Búho (Robin Perkins) lived in Buenos Aires during 2009 and he says that it was at the parties of ZZK -an Argentine record label dedicated to exploring the fusion of electronic music and traditional sounds like cumbia villera- that his life changed. It was probably at one of those parties that he met Chancha Via Circuito (Pedro Canale), an Argentine producer.

Pleamar is the most recent four-song EP in which El Búho and Chancha Vía Circuito continue to explore how these two streams of music come together and merge.

The union between electronic music and traditional Latin American music is not new. Gustavo Santaolalla was already doing it with Bajofondo Tango in 2007, just to mention one example. The difference is that in the path taken by El Búho and Chancha, the references to Andean sounds are much more subtle, more disjointed and the tempo much slower.

In the downtempo of all Pleamar songs there is something hypnotic that mixes with wooden claves, steel pans, panpipes and Andean harps, the sound of jungle foliage or the whistle of a bird that flew by - El Búho, in fact, collects this bank of sounds during field trips and in 2015 produced A Guide to the Birdsong of South America, an entire album about the sounds of birds.

This mix of electronic sounds and the warmer texture of Latin American sounds changes the feeling of the EP, being more warm and welcoming than anything else. At the same time, it's a contrast that keeps the music changing: it doesn't get stuck in one spot and it doesn't become tiresome.

As shown in the video of El Mago Georges and the lyrics of Una Pulgada de Silencio - with the collaboration of Gus Goncalves - in these songs there is an exploration: to go out to find oneself, to find oneself changed, another, but to be able to know who one is.